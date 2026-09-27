Thailand Weather: Rain Eases Monday but North Stays at Risk

Last Updated on September 27, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – After days of relentless downpours, most of Thailand will finally see clearer skies starting Monday, September 28. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) expects the heavy national rainfall to begin easing as the week starts.

This shift offers a much-needed and refreshing break for the capital and many eastern provinces. However, weather experts quickly note that certain regions must remain strictly on guard.

Despite the highly positive forecast for many areas, the danger has not entirely passed just yet. The TMD officially warns that heavy rain may still persist in parts of the western North and Central regions. Communities located in these vulnerable spots must stay prepared for potential flash floods and dangerous water runoff. Local disaster relief officials continue to monitor the evolving situation very closely to protect residents.

Key Takeaways:

Overall rainfall across Thailand is expected to decrease significantly starting on Monday, September 28.

Heavy rain and sudden storms may still hit the western North and Central regions.

Flood-prone areas like Chiang Rai must remain highly alert for potential flash floods and mudslides.

Shifting Weather Patterns Across Thailand

The recent severe weather stems from an active low-pressure area that completely blanketed the country. This intense weather system recently covered the Central region, including Bangkok and its densely populated neighboring provinces. It is currently moving steadily along a deep monsoon trough that stretches across the entire nation. Because of this steady movement, rainfall is expected to drop significantly in many eastern and southern provinces.

However, a rather strong southwest monsoon continues to blow over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. This lingering weather pattern means the western North and Central regions remain in the direct path of scattered storms. The Thai Meteorological Department strongly urges all residents in these specific zones to stay highly vigilant. Ignoring these crucial weather warnings could easily lead to dangerous situations for unprepared local families.

Northern provinces, particularly Chiang Rai, have already faced intense and highly damaging flooding this current monsoon season. While the overall national rainfall will decrease, communities throughout Chiang Rai remain on high alert for sudden weather changes. The soil in the northern mountains is already completely soaked with excess water from previous intense storms. Consequently, even a very short burst of heavy rain could easily trigger dangerous mudslides and sudden flash floods.

Local Communities Urged to Stay Alert

Local authorities strongly advise residents living near vulnerable hillsides and major waterways to pack essential emergency kits. If you currently live in a low-lying neighborhood, you should immediately move your valuable items to higher ground. It is also incredibly wise to keep a close eye on local weather updates throughout the entire day. Emergency officials are monitoring the rising river levels very closely right now to ensure ongoing public safety.

Drivers also need to exercise extreme caution on the provincial roads throughout this coming week. The TMD clearly warns people to avoid traveling on any local routes that frequently flood during the rainy season. Standing flood water on rural highways can easily cause major accidents or completely trap small passenger vehicles. If you absolutely must drive, plan your route carefully and completely avoid all known dangerous flood zones.

Marine safety is also a major and growing concern for the upcoming days along the coasts. Small fishing boats operating in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are advised to safely stay ashore. Ocean waves could easily reach up to three meters high during passing coastal thunderstorms this week. Therefore, marine safety is just as crucial as inland safety during this highly unpredictable and stormy monsoon season.

While Monday finally brings a highly welcome weather break for most of Thailand, safety remains the top daily priority. The overall weather is certainly improving, but the critical risk of sudden flooding still heavily lingers in the North and Central zones. Please stay completely prepared, stay well informed, and remember to regularly check in on your elderly neighbors. We can certainly all get through this together as the heavy seasonal rains finally begin to fade away.

Trending News: