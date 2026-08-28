Passengers Injured After Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand

LAMPANG – A terrifying accident occurred late Thursday evening when a factory bus overturned in northern Thailand’s Lampang province. The heavy vehicle was carrying dozens of tired workers who had just finished their evening shift. This sudden and violent crash left at least ten innocent people needing urgent medical care.

The injured workers were employed at a well-known local poultry processing plant in the region. Emergency rescue teams rushed quickly to the muddy scene to help the trapped bus passengers. Local authorities are now closely investigating the exact cause of this frightening rural road disaster.

Key Takeaways

A factory bus overturned in Lampang, leaving at least ten workers needing emergency medical help.

The 50-year-old driver strongly claims he suddenly swerved to avoid a fast-moving oncoming pickup truck.

Police officers are testing the driver for alcohol and investigating the extremely slippery road conditions.

The scary incident took place on the rural Ban Sadet to Kio Lom Dam road. The large passenger bus suddenly lost control and flipped directly into a flooded paddy field. Most of the roughly thirty passengers were hardworking migrant laborers heading home to finally rest.

Rescue workers from multiple local agencies arrived very quickly to manage the chaotic emergency situation. They bravely provided immediate first aid to the bruised and bleeding victims on the site. Ten people went to the local hospital, while over ten others suffered only minor cuts.

Driver Blames Slippery Roads and Oncoming Traffic

According to the 50-year-old driver, the tragic crash happened just moments after leaving the factory. He told responding police that he drove only about one hundred meters before the accident. A fast-approaching pickup truck allegedly forced him to make a sudden and very sharp turn.

Furthermore, the driver pointed out that recent heavy rains made the local roads dangerously slick. This terrible combination of a sudden swerve and wet asphalt caused the heavy vehicle to slide. The bus completely lost its balance before aggressively rolling over into the soft roadside ditch.

According to police, the bus driver firmly denied drinking any alcohol. However, police officers immediately detained him to conduct an official and mandatory blood alcohol test. This routine police check ensures public safety and helps clarify the true accident cause.

Transport Safety Remains a Growing Concern

This tragic crash deeply highlights the daily transportation risks faced by many migrant factory workers. These laborers often rely on crowded company transport to travel safely after very exhausting shifts. Unfortunately, rural country roads in Thailand can quickly become highly dangerous during the wet rainy season.

Local government authorities are strongly urging all transport drivers to exercise extreme caution during poor weather. Safety vehicle inspections for large passenger buses might become much stricter following this terrifying event. Protecting the precious lives of hard-working factory laborers must always remain a top community priority.

For now, the badly injured workers are resting in local hospitals under careful medical supervision. The surrounding community hopes for their swift healing and a quick return to their worried families. Police detectives will release a final accident report once all the gathered evidence is fully reviewed.

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