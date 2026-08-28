Northern Thailand

Passengers Injured After Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Dozens of Passengers Injured After Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand

LAMPANG – A terrifying accident occurred late Thursday evening when a factory bus overturned in northern Thailand’s Lampang province. The heavy vehicle was carrying dozens of tired workers who had just finished their evening shift. This sudden and violent crash left at least ten innocent people needing urgent medical care.

The injured workers were employed at a well-known local poultry processing plant in the region. Emergency rescue teams rushed quickly to the muddy scene to help the trapped bus passengers. Local authorities are now closely investigating the exact cause of this frightening rural road disaster.

Key Takeaways

  • A factory bus overturned in Lampang, leaving at least ten workers needing emergency medical help.
  • The 50-year-old driver strongly claims he suddenly swerved to avoid a fast-moving oncoming pickup truck.
  • Police officers are testing the driver for alcohol and investigating the extremely slippery road conditions.

The scary incident took place on the rural Ban Sadet to Kio Lom Dam road. The large passenger bus suddenly lost control and flipped directly into a flooded paddy field. Most of the roughly thirty passengers were hardworking migrant laborers heading home to finally rest.

Rescue workers from multiple local agencies arrived very quickly to manage the chaotic emergency situation. They bravely provided immediate first aid to the bruised and bleeding victims on the site. Ten people went to the local hospital, while over ten others suffered only minor cuts.

Dozens of Passengers Injured After Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand

Driver Blames Slippery Roads and Oncoming Traffic

According to the 50-year-old driver, the tragic crash happened just moments after leaving the factory. He told responding police that he drove only about one hundred meters before the accident. A fast-approaching pickup truck allegedly forced him to make a sudden and very sharp turn.

Furthermore, the driver pointed out that recent heavy rains made the local roads dangerously slick. This terrible combination of a sudden swerve and wet asphalt caused the heavy vehicle to slide. The bus completely lost its balance before aggressively rolling over into the soft roadside ditch.

According to police, the bus driver firmly denied drinking any alcohol. However, police officers immediately detained him to conduct an official and mandatory blood alcohol test. This routine police check ensures public safety and helps clarify the true accident cause.

Dozens of Passengers Injured After Bus Crashes in Northern Thailand

Transport Safety Remains a Growing Concern

This tragic crash deeply highlights the daily transportation risks faced by many migrant factory workers. These laborers often rely on crowded company transport to travel safely after very exhausting shifts. Unfortunately, rural country roads in Thailand can quickly become highly dangerous during the wet rainy season.

Local government authorities are strongly urging all transport drivers to exercise extreme caution during poor weather. Safety vehicle inspections for large passenger buses might become much stricter following this terrifying event. Protecting the precious lives of hard-working factory laborers must always remain a top community priority.

For now, the badly injured workers are resting in local hospitals under careful medical supervision. The surrounding community hopes for their swift healing and a quick return to their worried families. Police detectives will release a final accident report once all the gathered evidence is fully reviewed.

Trending News:

Chiang Mai City Buses Return After Temporary Shutdown

Chiang Rai Police Bust Bus Passengers With 60Kg of Heroin

Grab Car Crashes in Chiang Mai Injuring Spanish Tourist and Roadside Vendor
Landslide in Northern Thailand’s Mae Hong Son Devastates Mountain Village
Police Seize 2.4 Million Meth Pills After Intense Inter-Provincial Chase
Tourist Sunbathing in Bikinis By Chiang Mai Temple Stirs Controversy
Bus Transporting 40 Students Crashes in Northern Thailand, 2 Injured
Share This Article
Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
Previous Article Monk Chiang Rai Chiang Rai Monk Defrocked Womanizing and Heavy Drinking
Next Article Police Takedown Illegal Arms Dealer Seize 10 Assault Rifles Police Takedown Illegal Arms Dealer Seize 10 Assault Rifles
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Thailand's FDA Clears Chinese Cabbage After Formalin Scare
Thailand’s FDA Clears Chinese Cabbage After Formalin Scare
Health
Nepal-Tibet flash floods
Nearly 1,500 Missing in Nepal After Catastrophic Flood
News Asia
Woman Seeks Police Protection After Husband Orchestrates Acid Attack
Woman Seeks Police Protection After Husband Orchestrates Acid Attack
Crime
Police Takedown Illegal Arms Dealer Seize 10 Assault Rifles
Police Takedown Illegal Arms Dealer Seize 10 Assault Rifles
Crime
Monk Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai Monk Defrocked Womanizing and Heavy Drinking
Chiang Rai News
Chiang Rai to Demolish Buildings to Stop Mae Sai Floods
Chiang Rai to Demolish Buildings Along Mae Sai River
Chiang Rai News
Chiang Rai Launches Massive Cleanup After Kok River Overflows
Chiang Rai Launches Massive Cleanup After Kok River Overflows
Chiang Rai News
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Lao Chiang Rai
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Laos Shakes Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai News
Finding Pet-Friendly Houses for Rent in Chiang Rai
Finding Pet-Friendly Houses for Rent in Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai Guide
Chiang Rai Pumps and Canals
How Chiang Rai Pumps and Canals Prevent Urban Flooding
Chiang Rai Guide

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google