Chiang Rai to Demolish Buildings Along Mae Sai River

CHIANG RAI – On August 27, 2026, Chiang Rai officials met with a national disaster committee to address severe flooding risks. Governor Chucheep Pongchai led the talks to speed up the removal of state-owned buildings. These structures currently block the Mae Sai waterway and cause major drainage problems. By tearing them down, the province aims to protect local communities from future floods.

The high-level meeting took place at the Parliament Building in Bangkok and online via Zoom. Key figures included Vice Governor Prasert Jitpleecheep and the Mae Sai District Chief. They joined the House of Representatives’ Committee on Disaster Prevention to review the project’s progress. The group focused heavily on clearing the river’s path to improve overall water flow.

Key Takeaways

Chiang Rai officials are speeding up the removal of state buildings blocking the Mae Sai River.

The demolition will improve water drainage and protect the local area from severe seasonal floods.

Leaders are currently working out the exact budget, timeline, and legal steps for the project.

Flooding in northern Thailand often causes widespread damage during the rainy season. The buildings in question belong to the Treasury Department and sit directly in the river’s natural path. Removing these obstacles is a critical step in a larger plan to manage the region’s water supply. Officials know that clearing the waterway will drastically reduce the risk of sudden flash floods.

During the session, the committee closely examined the demolition timeline and the required budget. They also looked at the specific steps needed to take the buildings down safely. It is important that all work follows local laws and environmental regulations. The team wants to ensure the project moves forward rapidly without any unnecessary delays.

Overcoming Legal Hurdles for Flood Safety

The meeting also highlighted several challenges blocking the actual demolition work. Representatives from the Public Works office and the local Treasury branch shared their concerns. They discussed how to handle strict state property rules while acting fast to save the town. Finding a legal and practical balance is vital for the project’s overall success.

Committee members stressed that tracking this progress is a powerful way to get things done. They want a clear, actionable plan that leaves no room for confusion. Securing the exact budget and setting a firm end date are their top priorities. This transparency will help build public trust in the broader flood prevention efforts.

The main goal is to protect the people of Mae Sai and the wider Chiang Rai area. Better water management means fewer ruined homes and safer local businesses. As climate patterns become less predictable, clearing the river path is no longer an optional choice. Local authorities promise to keep pushing until the river flows freely once again.

Residents have waited a long time for a permanent fix to these seasonal floods. The current bottleneck in the river simply cannot handle heavy rains. Once the demolition finishes, the natural flow of the river will safely carry excess water away from the town. This project marks a major step forward for the safety and security of the entire province.

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