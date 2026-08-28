Chiang Rai Launches Massive Cleanup After Kok River Overflows

CHIANG RAI – The vibrant city of Chiang Rai is in full recovery mode right now following a major natural disaster. Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Mulan recently pushed the powerful Kok River well over its banks, causing severe flooding.

Local parks, streets, and nearby neighborhoods were left completely covered in thick mud, trash, and fallen trees. In response, city officials have urgently launched a massive, city-wide cleanup operation to restore the affected areas.

Key Takeaways

Rapid City Response: The Chiang Rai Municipality and local military volunteers are actively using water trucks to clear heavy mud from public parks.

The Chiang Rai Municipality and local military volunteers are actively using water trucks to clear heavy mud from public parks. Community Support: Relief survival bags and heavy-duty water pumps have been quickly deployed to help residents in eight severely affected local neighborhoods.

Relief survival bags and heavy-duty water pumps have been quickly deployed to help residents in eight severely affected local neighborhoods. Health and Safety First: Officials strongly urge returning homeowners to check for hidden electrical leaks, inspect structural damage, and disinfect their belongings.

Massive Mud Cleanup Operation Underway

Mayor Wanchai Jongsutthamanee is personally leading the ambitious charge to bring the city back to normal. He immediately assigned top city officials, public health workers, and disaster relief teams to oversee the heavy lifting.

They quickly joined forces with dedicated royal volunteers from the 37th Military Circle to tackle the worst disaster areas. Together, these hardworking teams are using heavy water trucks to blast away stubborn mud and scattered debris.

Their primary focus right now is cleaning up Public Park No. 8, located right along the Kok River. This popular park was completely buried under mud and broken branches after the storm hit between August 12 and 16.

Relief Efforts and Pumping Out Floodwater

The city is proudly doing much more than just cleaning up the popular public spaces. The local government has actively handed out essential relief survival bags to local families facing extreme hardship.

These helpful care packages went directly to several hard-hit communities, including Kwae Wai, Pa Daeng, and Rong Suea Ten. Other residential neighborhoods like Ban Mai, Pa Tueng, San Ton Pao, and San Tan Luang also received much-needed supplies.

At the same time, the busy municipal engineering department is working tirelessly around the clock. They successfully brought in heavy-duty water pumps and specialized engine vehicles to aggressively drain the remaining floodwaters.

Post-Flood Safety and Health Warnings

As the murky floodwaters finally begin to recede, many displaced residents are happily returning to their homes. However, city officials are strictly warning everyone to be extremely careful during the messy cleanup process.

They strongly advise people to scrub their houses thoroughly to prevent the rapid spread of dangerous diseases. Leftover stagnant water and dirty mud can easily become active breeding grounds for harmful bacteria and viruses.

Furthermore, returning residents must carefully check their homes for hidden electrical leaks and potential structural damage. It is absolutely crucial to make sure the building is still completely safe and structurally stable before moving back.

Finally, health officials highly recommend washing all bedding, home appliances, and personal items very carefully. Placing these everyday items outside in the hot sun is a highly effective way to kill off any lingering germs naturally.

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