Chiang Rai Monk Defrocked Womanizing and Heavy Drinking

CHIANG RAI – Authorities in Chiang Rai recently uncovered a truly shocking scandal at a remote forest monastery. Police and local officials raided the quiet temple grounds early this week to investigate ongoing rumors. During the surprise inspection, they quickly found a lone abbot breaking several major religious rules.

The highly unexpected raid took place deep in the Mae Lao District of Chiang Rai province. Local villagers had already sent multiple serious complaints to the authorities about the monk’s daily behavior. They were completely tired of seeing him disrespect the sacred grounds of their peaceful community.

Key Takeaways:

Police raided a remote Chiang Rai monastery and found a terrified woman hiding in the abbot’s private room.

The monk failed a breathalyzer test with a staggering alcohol level of 307 mg%, revealing extreme intoxication.

Local religious leaders immediately ordered the monk to leave the priesthood due to his repeated, disgraceful offenses.

The joint operation actively included local police, district administrators, and several senior religious leaders. They traveled to the secluded forest temple to carefully investigate the troubling rumors spreading around town. Concerned residents claimed the abbot often brought a young woman into his private living space.

They also reported that he drank alcohol heavily and frequently disturbed the once peaceful community. When the dedicated officials finally arrived at the secluded temple, they went straight to the abbot’s room. They shockingly found the monk wearing only his lower robe, with his upper body completely bare.

The situation quickly became even more scandalous as officers thoroughly searched the immediate surrounding area. A frightened woman was discovered hiding silently behind a refrigerator right inside the monk’s private quarters. This direct violation of strict monastic rules completely shocked the investigating officers and senior monks.

Sky-High Alcohol Levels and Weak Excuses

Both the abbot and the woman quickly denied doing anything wrong during the initial police questioning. The woman nervously tried to explain her sudden presence in the private room to the skeptical officers. She falsely claimed she was originally standing outside the room simply enjoying the fresh air.

She said she only ran inside to hide because she was terrified of the arriving police officers. Because the villagers reported heavy drinking, the officers decided to test the abbot on the spot. They firmly asked the monk to blow into a standard police breathalyzer device.

The final results were absolutely stunning for a respected religious figure in the community. The machine showed a massive blood alcohol level of 307 milligrams per percent. To put this into clear perspective, the legal driving limit in Thailand is just 50 milligrams per percent.

The monk was clearly heavily intoxicated, but he stubbornly refused to accept the official test results. He wildly claimed that the police equipment was broken and ultimately gave completely false readings. However, the officers calmly explained that their testing machine was fully standardized and highly accurate.

Immediate Dismissal From the Monkhood

The local religious committee quickly stepped in to properly handle the incredibly disgraceful situation. The senior monks clearly explained that they had already warned this particular abbot in the recent past. He was previously told to stop allowing women into his private forest sanctuary without any exceptions.

According to police, the monk completely ignored these prior warnings. Because of his repeated bad actions, the religious leaders made a swift and final decision. They declared that his unacceptable behavior was a major worldly fault that ruined the temple’s reputation.

The committee ordered the disgraced abbot to leave the monkhood immediately without any further delay. He was given the simple choice to disrobe right there or go to another town. The local villagers are now incredibly relieved that peace has finally returned to their community.

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