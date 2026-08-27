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Bangkok Police Catch Teen With Swords and Homemade Bomb

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Bangkok Police Arrest Teen With Swords and Homemade Bomb

BANGKOK – Traffic police in Bangkok recently arrested a 17-year-old boy during a routine morning patrol on the streets. The alert police officers made a truly shocking discovery shortly after pulling his motorcycle over for a check. They found a homemade explosive device and three dangerous knives safely hidden on the young teenager.

This alarming incident happened near the busy Wat Nimmanoradi intersection in the bustling Bang Khae district. Traffic police originally pulled the teenager over simply for driving his motorcycle without a safety helmet. However, his extremely nervous behavior quickly raised serious red flags for the dedicated officers on duty.

Key Takeaways

  • Routine Stop: Police pulled over a 17-year-old motorcycle rider simply for not wearing a safety helmet.
  • Shocking Discovery: A quick street search revealed a homemade bomb, a 30-inch sword, and two knives.
  • Serious Charges: The young teen faces strict legal action for carrying illegal weapons in a public space.

A Simple Traffic Stop Turns Dangerous

Police Chief Pol. Col. Pramote Chanboonkaew directed the police operation in the busy Phet Kasem Road. Patrolling officers noticed the young man riding his fast motorcycle without the legally required safety gear. They quickly used hand signals to make him pull over for a standard daily traffic check.

The teenager acted very suspiciously when the police approached to ask a few simple questions. Because of his nervous body language, officers decided to perform a thorough search of his belongings. Officers immediately spotted a massive 30-inch metal sword safely tucked inside the left side of his waistband.

The terrifying street search did not end with the unexpected discovery of the large metal sword. Officers then carefully checked the young man’s heavy backpack right there on the busy public street. Inside the dark bag, they easily found two more highly sharpened stainless steel pocket knives. Both of these incredibly dangerous pocket knives measured approximately 9.5 inches in total length from end to end.

Bomb Squad Called to the Busy Intersection

In another pocket of the backpack, police found something much more dangerous than sharp pocket knives. They surprisingly discovered a round, homemade explosive device wrapped tightly in thick black electrical tape. The officers immediately stepped back, secured the busy street intersection, and detained the young suspect.

After safely finding the explosive, police commanders quickly contacted the specialized Explosive Ordnance Disposal bomb team. These highly trained bomb squad experts arrived promptly to safely inspect the dangerous homemade device. Their incredibly fast action ultimately kept the entire local community safe from potential physical harm.

The local police station formally recorded the arrest and secured all the confiscated weapons as evidence. Gathering this critical physical evidence ensures a highly solid case against the young juvenile offender.

Facing Serious Legal Action and Consequences

Police have now officially charged the 17-year-old suspect with several very serious and strict legal offenses. These strict charges include the illegal possession of an unapproved explosive device without a valid permit. Furthermore, he faces charges for unlawfully carrying dangerous weapons into a public village or city street.

Because the suspect is still a minor, law enforcement must carefully follow special juvenile justice procedures. Authorities have already contacted his legal guardians to strictly inform them of the severe legal charges. Furthermore, multidisciplinary child welfare experts will join the police during all upcoming formal legal interrogations.

This frightening event perfectly highlights the hidden daily dangers traffic police often face on city streets. What initially started as a simple helmet violation quickly turned into a major illegal weapons bust. The dedicated police officers’ keen observation skills undoubtedly prevented a potentially violent future tragedy from happening.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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