Crime

Woman Seeks Police Protection After Husband Orchestrates Acid Attack

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Woman Seeks Police Protection After Husband Orchestrates Acid Attack

BANGKOK – A 32-year-old woman living in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, is currently begging local authorities for urgent police protection. She recently survived a terrifying acid attack that was carefully organized by her abusive partner of ten years. Consequently, the injured victim suffered severe chemical burns that mostly damaged her face and her head.

The brutal assault happened on August 27 when her partner angrily forced her into his moving car. She had recently asked for a permanent breakup, which made him extremely furious and highly violent. During the terrifying drive, he cruelly held her down while a hired accomplice threw acid directly on her.

Key Takeaways:

  • A woman in Kanchanaburi was severely burned after her angry partner hired a friend to throw acid on her.
  • The violent attack happened inside a moving car after the victim tried to peacefully end their ten-year relationship.
  • Local officials are now providing strict protection for the injured victim and her young daughter as police prepare charges.

The brave victim calmly explained that she was actually her partner’s second wife. She simply wanted to leave the complicated relationship so she could peacefully start a brand-new life. However, her angry partner strictly refused to let her go and verbally threatened to kill her.

On the morning of the horrible attack, the unhappy couple argued fiercely inside the moving vehicle. The husband then called a close friend who actively worked as a local community rescue volunteer. Furthermore, this dangerous friend tried to drug the terrified woman by placing a chemical rag over her mouth.

Woman Seeks Police Protection After Husband Orchestrates Acid Attack

Seeking Justice and Full Police Protection

The quick-thinking woman immediately pretended to pass out to protect herself from any further physical harm. When her husband finally realized she was still awake, a very violent struggle quickly broke out. He forcefully pinned her against the car’s front console so his friend could splash acid directly on her face.

Despite her agonizing physical injuries, she successfully managed to escape when the car crashed into a roadside barrier. Luckily, a passing hospital ambulance saw the bad crash and immediately stopped to rescue the injured woman. She is now safely recovering at a local hospital with painful burns covering ten percent of her body.

According to police, the victim remains completely terrified for her own life. Her husband has many strong local connections, and she deeply fears he might return to finish the job. Therefore, she is urgently asking state authorities to keep both her and her 11-year-old daughter completely safe.

Woman Seeks Police Protection After Husband Orchestrates Acid Attack

Police Gather Evidence

Following her desperate public plea, local government officials and senior police leaders visited her quiet hospital room. Kanchanaburi District Chief Somboon Phaensomboon officially promised that local guards would closely watch over her family’s home. Meanwhile, the local police investigators are currently gathering strong physical evidence to quickly arrest the two dangerous suspects.

The abusive husband also suffered minor physical injuries during the car crash but quickly left the local hospital. This sudden disappearance made the victim’s worried family even more concerned about their daily safety at home. They deeply fear he might improperly use his local political influence to fully escape serious legal trouble.

However, senior police officers confidently confirmed they clearly know the true identities of both violent attackers. Dedicated investigators are actively preparing to officially file serious criminal charges against the guilty men very soon. The entire local community now waits anxiously to see if true justice will be served in this shocking criminal case.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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