YouTube Influencer Flees Thailand Over US$55 Million Forex Scam

A top YouTube influencer has allegedly fled Thailand after allegedly cheating thousands of investors out of US$55 million in a Forex scam.

According to Phaisal Ruangrit, a lawyer who campaigns to help fraud victims, Ms Natthamon Khongchak defrauded over 6,000 victims.

Phaisal said one Forex victim had deposited about US$490,000 with her.

Last week, the Phaisal led some 30 people affected by the Forex scam to file complaints against the YouTube influencer with the Economic Crime Suppression Division police.

He said the YouTube influencer had used her popularity to lure victims with the promise of high returns for a short time investment.

Natthamo’s YouTube account has over 800,000 subscribers, but the last clip was posted five months ago.

She claimed to be an expert in Forex trading and have been a financial coach for years.

YouTube Influencer Feared Imprisonment

In exchange for deposits, she promised 25% returns for three-month contracts, 30% for six-month contracts, and 35% for twelve-month contracts. Every month, she promised to pay returns.

In April, however, her customers began complaining that they hadn’t received their payments.

During a May 25 Instagram post, Natthamon admitted she had made a mistake in trading and lost all the money.

In a June 24 statement, She announced that she had been sued in two cases and would not be able to repay other investors if she were jailed.

It was reported on Sunday by a popular Facebook page called Drama-addict that Natthamon had fled. In addition, one of her alleged victims, identified only as Nok, offered a reward of 1 million baht for information leading to her arrest.

According to the page, Natthamon fled to Malaysia with her YouTube influencer revenue.

