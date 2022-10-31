Connect with us

News

What is Known About the Drone Attack on Crimea?
Advertisement

News

One Thai Tourist Dead During the Halloween Stampede in Seoul

Legal News

Thailand Eases Restrictions on Importing Cannabis Seeds

News Tourism

Thailand Now Welcoming Over 700,000 Visitors Monthly

Lifestyles News

Thailand's Anxiety Rising, Confidence Falling

News

Pumpkin 1161 Kilograms in Weight to be Carved Into World's largest Jack-o'-lantern

News

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband with a Hammer

News Regional News

Taxi Drivers Push for Increased Fees from Suvarnabhumi Airport

Food News

Parents in Thailand Warned Over Dragon's Breath Treat

Chiang Rai News News

Fake Chiang Rai Cop Arrested by Cyber Police for Duping Victims Out of Bt150 Million

News News Asia

Halloween Festival Crowd Surge Leaves 149 Dead in South Korea

News

Thailand Ease its Prohibitions on the Import Of hemp or Cannabis seeds

News

Seoul Crowd Surge Kills Over 100 On Halloween

News

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi is Recovering From Surgery After Suffering a hammer attack

News

Will Donald Trump Rejoin Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover?

News News Asia

China Locks Down 1.3 Million in Shanghai Over Covid-19 Fears

News Southern Thailand

Muslim Women in Thailand Slam Polygamous Doctor Promoting 3 Additional Wives

Crime News

Drugstore Chain Busted for Selling Cough Syrup to Minors, 20 Arrested

News

IMF Cuts Asia’s Economic Forecasts as China’s Slowdown Bites

News

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #246 Daily Song For October 28, 2022

News

What is Known About the Drone Attack on Crimea?

Published

7 seconds ago

on

What is Known About the Drone Attack on Crimea?

(CTN News) – After Moscow said a Saturday morning drone assault by Ukraine on ships in the Bay of Sevastopol, Russia withdrew from the U.N.-mediated Black Sea grain arrangement.

What do we currently know?

WHAT HAPPENED?

At 04:20 Kyiv time on Saturday, 16 aerial and marine drones allegedly targeted the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships in the Bay of Sevastopol, Crimea. All nine of the air drones, according to Russia, were destroyed.

According to Russia, three more made it into the harbour before they were destroyed, even though four of the seven maritime drones were destroyed on the bay’s outer border.

According to the government, Russia reported minimal damage to the minesweeper Ivan Golubets.

Reuters was unable to confirm battlefield reports right away.

An unconfirmed video posted on social media showed what seemed to be maritime drones swooping over the ocean and shooting at a Russian warship.

WHO CARRIED OUT THE ATTACK?

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Black Sea coast town of Ochakiv’s 73rd Marine Special Operations Center, under the direction and command of British naval personnel, carried out the assault.

It claimed that individuals from the same British naval unit—which it omitted to name—were responsible for last month’s explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Britain refuted the assertion.

The Russian Ministry of Defense is using epic-scale fabrications to distract from their appalling management of the unlawful invasion of Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the British Ministry of Defense stated.

This most recent made-up narrative reveals more about the conflicts occurring inside the Russian government than it does about the West.

The drone strike on Sevastopol was neither disputed nor confirmed by Ukraine, who claimed that Russia was the target of the attack to halt its involvement in the grain trade.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Russia had carried out “false terrorist strikes on its own institutions.”

Neither Russia nor Ukraine have offered supporting data for their assertions.

WHERE DID THE DRONES COME FROM?

According to Russia, part of the marine drones’ wreckage has been retrieved. It claimed to have looked into the navigation modules developed in Canada that were mounted on the drones.

It claimed that the marine drones were launched from the coast close to Odesa and travelled through the security zone along the grain corridor before entering the Bay of Sevastopol, the biggest city on the Crimean peninsula that Russia took from Ukraine in 2014.

According to the defence ministry, one of the marine drones looked to have originated from the grain corridor’s security perimeter.

The defence ministry said that this “may imply the preparatory launch of this device from onboard one of the civilian boats hired by Kyiv or its Western patrons for the export of agricultural goods from the seaports of Ukraine.”

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE GRAIN DEAL?

Russia has taken care to avoid entirely abandoning the agreement.

The Russian foreign ministry said on October 29 that “the Russian side cannot ensure the safety of civilian dry cargo ships participating in the ‘Black Sea initiative’ and suspends its execution from today on the indefinite term.

Related CTN News:

One Thai Tourist Dead During the Halloween Stampede in Seoul

Halloween Will Return to Khao San Road on Oct 31 as Bangkok’s Tourism Industry Recovers From Covid-19

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi’s Husband with a Hammer
Related Topics:
Continue Reading