The University Of Virginia Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured
World News

Published

4 mins ago

on

The University Of Virginia Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured

(CTN NEWS) – On Sunday, a shooter killed three people and wounded two others at the University of Virginia’s Charlottesville campus, and the suspect – a student – remained at large, university president Jim Ryan said.

Around 10:40 p.m., the campus was advised to shelter in place after a shooting was reported on Culbreth Road, according to the University of Virginia Police Department. As authorities search for the suspect, the area has been locked.

Police believe Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the suspect, is armed and dangerous. According to police, he may be driving a black SUV and wearing a burgundy jacket with blue jeans and red shoes.

He added that he was devastated “that this violence has reached the University of Virginia.” Classes on Monday have been cancelled.

“There has been a shooting on Culbreth Road, and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous,” University of Virginia president Jim Ryan tweeted.

A UVA student said six shots were fired near Culbreth Road while she was in her dormitory room.

Officials at the university have not identified the victims or stated whether they were students. Multiple police departments, including the Virginia State Police helicopter, are actively searching for Jones.

Listed on the university’s athletics website as a football player in 2018, Jones did not participate in any games as a freshman.CNN has sought more information from campus police.

Robyn S. Hadley, UVA vice president and chief student affairs officer, told students to “take shelter-in-place commands seriously.”

“We have all received shelter-in-place texts, which are frightening,” Hadley wrote in an email to UVA students.

“Like many of you, I am sheltered on campus. I am in contact with University leadership and UPD directly…Immediately seek safety if you are not inside,”Hadley said, noting that multiple police jurisdictions were working to find the suspect.

