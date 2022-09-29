Connect with us

News

Thailand's Banks Ready for 300 Baht Visitor Entry Tax
Advertisement

News Northern Thailand

Giant Panda Lin Hui at Chiang Mai Zoo Turns 21-Year-Old

News Southern Thailand

Danish Man, 66 Found Dead in Southern Thailand

News

NBC's Katie Couric Revealed That She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

News

Bangkok Distributes 2.5 Million Sandbags to Flood Prone Areas

News Northern Thailand

Woman Body Stuffed in Suitcase Found Floating in Mekong

Food News

McDonald's Happy Meals For Adults Are Being Offered For Limited Time

News News Asia

Soi Dog Foundation Fight Dog Meat Trade with Vietnam Government

News

The Bank of England announces a gilt market operation

News

Apple News Got Obscene Notifications From Fast Company Hackers

News News Asia

Philippines to Deport 40,000 Illegal Chinese Workers

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Soldiers Capture 9 Chinese Border Jumpers

News

Gang Extorts $50,000 from Russian Couple in Koh Samui

News Regional News

Thailand Braces for Heavy Rain from Typhoon Noru

News

Today's news briefing: Lenders ditch new mortgages

News Regional News

Thailand's Education Minister Orders Students Punished Over Sexual Assaults

News Tech

Thailand Blacklist Nearly 5,000 Websites from Public Viewing

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Police Chase Leads to Seizure of 6 Million Meth Pills

News

Canada Grants "Beauty Queen" Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Asylum

News

Jupiter Closest Approach To Earth In Nearly 60 Years

News

Thailand’s Banks Ready for 300 Baht Visitor Entry Tax

Avatar of CTN News

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Thailand's Banks Ready for 300 Baht Tourist Entry Tax

Earlier this year, the government of Thailand had plans to charge each foreign visitor to Thailand a 300 baht entry tax. Since then, the implementation date for this tax has been continuously postponed.

As a result, the tourist ministry now anticipates that collection will start in early 2023.

The Cabinet will soon discuss this issue. The fee collection method is currently being prepared in the meantime.

To create a method to collect the tourist visitor tax, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Krungthai Bank signed a memorandum of arrangement (MOA).

three hundred thai baht 25706777

The visitor tax  management system used by the tourist ministry will be connected to Krungthai Bank’s current payment systems.

This would expedite the visitor tax payment process for enterprises and foreign visitors while also ensuring their safety.

The revenue from the levy, according to Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, will be used to finance the growth of the tourism industry.

It will also be utilized to increase the competitiveness of the Thai tourism sector and used to cover the cost of tourists’ medical insurance.

The fee will be collected at all ports of entrance, according to Mr. Phiphat. The cost can be paid through kiosks, mobile apps, internet, or airfare.

For tourists flying in, the tax will be 300 Baht, with the costs for other entrance points still being debated.

At months end, the minister anticipates the completion of a study that was commissioned to identify the right prices for other entrance channels.

A Cabinet meeting in October will feature a presentation of the outcome. If the Cabinet approves, the tax may start to be collected as early as 2023.

Banks in Thailand Ready for Visitors Tax

 

Thai Cabinet Extends Excise Diesel Tax Cut Until November

Thai Cabinet Extends Excise Diesel Tax Cut Until November
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop