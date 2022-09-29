Thailand’s Banks Ready for 300 Baht Visitor Entry Tax

Earlier this year, the government of Thailand had plans to charge each foreign visitor to Thailand a 300 baht entry tax. Since then, the implementation date for this tax has been continuously postponed.

As a result, the tourist ministry now anticipates that collection will start in early 2023.

The Cabinet will soon discuss this issue. The fee collection method is currently being prepared in the meantime.

To create a method to collect the tourist visitor tax, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Krungthai Bank signed a memorandum of arrangement (MOA).

The visitor tax management system used by the tourist ministry will be connected to Krungthai Bank’s current payment systems.

This would expedite the visitor tax payment process for enterprises and foreign visitors while also ensuring their safety.

The revenue from the levy, according to Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, will be used to finance the growth of the tourism industry.

It will also be utilized to increase the competitiveness of the Thai tourism sector and used to cover the cost of tourists’ medical insurance.

The fee will be collected at all ports of entrance, according to Mr. Phiphat. The cost can be paid through kiosks, mobile apps, internet, or airfare.

For tourists flying in, the tax will be 300 Baht, with the costs for other entrance points still being debated.

At months end, the minister anticipates the completion of a study that was commissioned to identify the right prices for other entrance channels.

A Cabinet meeting in October will feature a presentation of the outcome. If the Cabinet approves, the tax may start to be collected as early as 2023.

