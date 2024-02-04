Earthquake Of 5.1 Magnitude Rattles Oklahoma

(CTN News) – There were a series of smaller earthquakes in the area near Oklahoma’s capital following the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that struck late Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

A spokesperson for the agency said the earthquake struck at 11.24pm, and its epicenter was about 8kms (5 miles) north-west of Prague, Oklahoma, about 57 miles(92km) east of Oklahoma City.

A USGS report stated that residents in Lawton, Enid, and Tulsa were experiencing shaking for at least 30 minutes after the hit.

The initial earthquake was followed by at least eight smaller temblors until Saturday morning, with the magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.4, according to the United States Geological Survey.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, state and local emergency officials did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment on the situation. Despite this, there were no reports of major injuries or damage at the time of the incident.

USGS officials say was shallow, measuring just 3km (1.8 miles) deep, and temblors that strike near the surface are more likely to cause severe shaking because they are hitting so close to the surface.

During January of this year, at least six were recorded near another Oklahoma City suburb, including two that exceeded magnitude 4.0.

As a result of a series of six over the course of April, a magnitude 4.0 struck the town of Carney in central Oklahoma, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north-east of Oklahoma City.

An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude struck Prague in 2011, about 60 miles (97 km) south of Pawnee, where, in 2016, a magnitude 5.8 was recorded near the state’s strongest recorded earthquake site.

