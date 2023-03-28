Connect with us

News

Arab Countries and Islamic Organizations Condemn Quran Burning in Denmark, Netherlands
Advertisement

News

Deadly Fungus Candida Auris Spreading Rapidly in US, CDC Warns"

News

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Assault Weapons Ban After Nashville School Shooting

News

Nashville Private School Shooting Kills 3 Children And 3 Adults

News

Delta Airlines Passenger Opens Plane Door And Triggers Emergency Slide

News

Pfizer Signs an Agreement with China to Improve the Country’s Health Coverage

News

China's Economic Rebound After Pandemic and Real Estate Meltdown Weaker Than Expected

News

Thai Man Sets Record as Fastest Joint-Roller at Phuket Cannabis Cup

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

PM2.5 Air Pollution at Toxic Levels in Chiang Rai, Thailand

News News Asia

Thailand Increases Border Security as Drug Labs in Myanmar Ramp Up Production

News

Business Operators in Thailand are Optimistic About Economic Growth Prospects in 2023

News

High levels of PM2.5 Dust Threaten Health in Northern and Northeastern Thailand

News

Storm Kills 26 In Mississippi Tornado: Biden Declares Emergency

News

Russia Accused Of Holding Belarus Hostage With Missile Station Deal

News

Trump to Rally at Site of deadly Anti-Government Siege in Texas

News

Power Outages Sweep Across Northeast Ohio Due to Strong Winds and Storms

News

Imran Khan Secures Bail in Three Terrorism Cases Ahead of Lahore Jalsa

Tech News

What Makes TikTok A Security Threat To The US?

News

Avelo Celebrates 1 Million Passengers At Tweed With Free Roundtrips

News

Rare, Long-Lasting Tornado Tears Through Mississippi, Killing At Least 23

News

Arab Countries and Islamic Organizations Condemn Quran Burning in Denmark, Netherlands

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Arab Countries and Islamic Organizations Condemn Quran Burning in Denmark, Netherlands

(CTN News) – The burning of a Quran by extremists in front of the Turkish consulate in Copenhagen, Denmark, was widely denounced by Arab nations and Islamic groups.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a scathing condemnation of the decision, emphasizing the need to strengthen the principles of mutual understanding and oppose any ideologies promoting violence and intolerance.

Muslim World League Denounces “Heinous” Burning of Quran

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned the right-wing extremist groups’ persistent provocation under the guise of free speech.

The burning was deemed an act of bigotry that stoked anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic sentiment.

The “heinous” act of burning a Quran has been condemned as a provocation to Muslims by the Muslim World League.

Dr. Mohammed al-Issa, secretary general of the Muslim World League, argued that radicals’ insistence on justifying their actions in the name of free speech undermines those ideals.

He emphasized that such actions do nothing but fuel bigotry, incite religious tensions, and advance the goals of extremist groups. They also make it difficult to hear balanced opinions or work towards greater religious tolerance and understanding.

Seeing the danger in these “barbaric and reckless” actions, he urged nations to take “immediate measures to confront them.”

The Arab Parliament issued a strong warning against such acts, saying they incite further unrest and risk the safety of communities.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry has spoken out against the Quran burning, calling it yet another act of provocation that will anger Muslims all around the world, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

There was an urgent call for the world community and concerned nations to reject bigotry and extremism and work to end these repeated assaults on Muslim holy symbols and sanctuaries.

It also called for those responsible to face the consequences.

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the fire, saying it does not condone any behavior undermining social order or ethics.

Oman condemned the conduct and called for worldwide cooperation to foster an environment of tolerance, respect, and coexistence and criminalize all acts that promote extremist thought and hurt religious and spiritual communities.

Qatar Warns of Dangerous Provocation of Muslim Sentiments

This horrific act was a hazardous provocation of the sensibilities of over a billion Muslims worldwide, especially during Ramadan,” Qatar said emphatically condemning the fire.

Over and over again, torching the Quran in the name of free speech “fuels hatred and violence, threatens peaceful coexistence, and reveals despicable double standards,” it said.

The government of Bahrain issued a statement condemning the arson, claiming that it fuels bigotry and prejudice based on religion.

The importance of fostering mutual appreciation, tolerance, peaceful cohabitation, and appreciation for one another’s religious and cultural backgrounds was emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry of Jordan issued a statement condemning the Quran burning, calling it “racist and provocative” and adding it was especially hurtful to Muslims during Ramadan.

An “act of hatred and a sign of Islamophobia that incites violence and insults religions,” it warned.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry condemned the “heinous” act, claiming it hurt the feelings of Muslims everywhere.

It urged Danish law enforcement to take a hard stance against incitement and ensure it doesn’t happen again under any pretext.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins