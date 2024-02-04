Connect with us

Business

By 2025, Bitcoin Will Reach $100,000, According To a Prediction.
Advertisement

Business

Cisco Plans To Cut Thousands Of Jobs

Business

Alibaba Revival: $200 Million Insider Bet, Massive Buybacks

Business

'Amazon Steers Customers To Higher-Priced Items,' Lawsuit Claims

Business

The Stock Price Of 23andMe Could Be Revived By Splitting The Company

Business

Shares Of ARM Soar As AI-Driven Boom Boosts Growth Prospects

Business

Q3 Results For SoftBank's Vision Fund Show a $3.6 Billion Gain

Business

Bitcoin Is Trading At Its Highest Level In Almost a Month, Over $45,000

Business

5 Tips for Managing Your Finances If You Have Lost Your Job

Business

Uber Announces First Annual Profit As a Limited Company

Business

Bitcoin ETF Joins Top 5 US ETPs By Capital Inflows

Business

Coinbase Says Americans Could Have Saved $74 Billion On Credit Card Fees

Business

Alibaba's Dubai Pavilion Promotes UAE-Made Products

Business

Amazon Is Cutting Hundreds Of Jobs In The Health Care Sector

Business

The Role of Microlearning in Customer Training Strategies

Business

The Kroger CFO Leaves Amid Uncertainty Over The Albertsons Merger

Business

Novartis Agrees To Buy MorphoSys For $2.9 Billion, Sending Stock Up 56%

Business

DocuSign Will Lay Off Approximately 440 Workers, Or 6% Of Its Workforce

Business

Alibaba's DingTalk Launches 3D Messaging App For Vision Pro

Business

LinkedIn's New Feature Encourages Users To Connect With Their Networks

Business

By 2025, Bitcoin Will Reach $100,000, According To a Prediction.

Published

6 days ago

on

By 2025, Bitcoin Will Reach $100,000, According To a Prediction

(CTN News) – It has been five years since the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) plummeted by 65% in 2022. During the past year, it has surged 154% due to strong gains on both the cryptocurrency market and the stock market as a whole.

At just over $43,000 as of Feb. 1, Bitcoin remains well below its peak price of nearly $69,000 in November 2021. According to bullish investors, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has a great deal more upside.

During the course of 2025, I believe Bitcoin will reach $100,000. Let’s examine why this is so.

The most attractive features of Bitcoin

In order to understand what makes Bitcoin unique, it is important to first understand how it works. It is a cryptocurrency. There are tens of thousands of cryptocurrencies available, but this one differs from the rest in that it is truly decentralized and not controlled by a single individual or group of individuals.

It is for this reason that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has already determined that is a commodity, similar to wheat or gold, rather than a financial instrument similar to a stock.

Bitcoin may be compared to gold or a fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar, as opposed to equities such as Apple or Tesla shares. However, Bitcoin is far superior in terms of its ability to hold value.

To begin with, Bitcoin is more portable, divisible, and transactable than gold. The number of coins in circulation will never exceed 21 million.

Consequently, it is a finite resource. In the event that there is a surge in demand for gold, which has long been considered to be the best store of value, the supply of gold may increase. In contrast, inflation rate is predetermined. Supply cannot be affected by demand.

Compared to the U.S. dollar, the deficiencies are immediately evident. While fiat currencies are controlled by central banks, which explains why the money supply has exploded over the last decade, Bitcoin is not governed by any central authority.

The fact that it is not influenced by ongoing money printing and the tweaking of interest rates makes it an attractive asset to own.

SEE ALSO:

Alibaba Gauges Interest In Brick-And-Mortar Businesses

How Quotex’s Low Minimum Deposit Reshapes Trading Communities

The Business of Banking: Why and How to Open a Current Account
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies