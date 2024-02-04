By 2025, Bitcoin Will Reach $100,000, According To a Prediction.

(CTN News) – It has been five years since the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) plummeted by 65% in 2022. During the past year, it has surged 154% due to strong gains on both the cryptocurrency market and the stock market as a whole.

At just over $43,000 as of Feb. 1, Bitcoin remains well below its peak price of nearly $69,000 in November 2021. According to bullish investors, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has a great deal more upside.

During the course of 2025, I believe Bitcoin will reach $100,000. Let’s examine why this is so.

The most attractive features of Bitcoin

In order to understand what makes Bitcoin unique, it is important to first understand how it works. It is a cryptocurrency. There are tens of thousands of cryptocurrencies available, but this one differs from the rest in that it is truly decentralized and not controlled by a single individual or group of individuals.

It is for this reason that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has already determined that is a commodity, similar to wheat or gold, rather than a financial instrument similar to a stock.

Bitcoin may be compared to gold or a fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar, as opposed to equities such as Apple or Tesla shares. However, Bitcoin is far superior in terms of its ability to hold value.

To begin with, Bitcoin is more portable, divisible, and transactable than gold. The number of coins in circulation will never exceed 21 million.

Consequently, it is a finite resource. In the event that there is a surge in demand for gold, which has long been considered to be the best store of value, the supply of gold may increase. In contrast, inflation rate is predetermined. Supply cannot be affected by demand.

Compared to the U.S. dollar, the deficiencies are immediately evident. While fiat currencies are controlled by central banks, which explains why the money supply has exploded over the last decade, Bitcoin is not governed by any central authority.

The fact that it is not influenced by ongoing money printing and the tweaking of interest rates makes it an attractive asset to own.

