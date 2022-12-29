Thai Immigration Police Arrested a Gang Of Chinese Visa Overstayers In Bangkok

(CTN News) – The Immigration Police of Thailand detained a group of Chinese visa overstayers yesterday in Bangkok’s Chatuchak neighborhood.

To look into a group of “suspect foreigners,” the North Bangkok District Court obtained a search warrant for a home in Soi Sermsuk on Monday.

Yesterday, when immigration officers investigated the premises, they discovered seven Chinese citizens. Five of the seven had expired visas, but all seven did.

Police did not specify how long the five had been unlawfully present in the country.

Police withdrew the license of the fifth suspect, also a Chinese citizen, to remain in the kingdom and detained four Chinese nationals on suspicion of “being a foreigner residing in the kingdom without authorization.” All five individuals were taken into custody and sent away.

Despite directives to no longer publish foreign suspects’ identities to the media, immigration officers nonetheless disclosed the suspects’ nationalities.

According to The Nation, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) urgently ordered all provincial police bureaus in the nation to stop disclosing the nationality of suspects to the media on Saturday “for concern that sensationalist headlines could harm international connections.”

According to the RTP spokeswoman, the nationality of foreign offenders found guilty by a court may be made public.

Suspects’ nationalities have never before presented a challenge to Thai police. It almost seems like there is pressure on the Thai administration to cease exposing a country whose citizens are continually apprehended committing crimes in Thailand.

A 35-year-old Pakistani man who had been in Thailand for almost nine years beyond the expiration of his visa was detained by Phuket’s immigration police on Sunday (3,270 days).

Phuket Immigration detained a 44-year-old Indian guy with 1,322 days remaining on his visa on the same day.

To be prosecuted before being deported, both overstayers were escorted to Patong Police Station.

The Immigration Bureau may not have heard the RTP’s radio broadcast on Saturday.

Related CTN News:

UK To Stop Publishing Infection Data In New Year For ‘Living With COVID’ Phase

China To End COVID Quarantine For Overseas Arrivals From Jan 8

Eau Claire Store Owner in Banbury Place Charged with dealing Marijuana