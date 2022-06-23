Thailand Sees a Spike in Covid-19 as Entertainment Venues Reopen

Entertainment venues have finally reopened in Bangkok as the government prepares to declare Covid-19 endemic next month. However, declaring Covid-19 endemic may be in jeopardy over the rising cases of Coronavirus since entertainment venues reopened.

The number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to hospitals in Bangkok has risen by over 10 percent since last month, when entertainment venues reopened, the chief of the Department of Medical Services said yesterday.

According to Dr. Somsak Akksilp, the director-general, there were about 900 Covid-19 patients at hospitals in Bangkok last month and about 1,000 this month.

Despite reports that Covid-19 cases are on the rise, CCSA operations chief Gen Supot Malaniyom said the CCSA intended to declare the entire nation a green area for Covid-19 surveillance.

As a result of the declaration, the operating hours of main event entertainment venues would return to what they were before Covid-19.

According to Gen Supot, secretary-general of the National Security Council, closing hours would either be midnight, 1 am, or 2 am, depending on the type of place and relevant regulations.

The declaration is expected to take effect on July 1, when the Public Health Ministry is also expected to define Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

Entertainment venues open in Phuket

Meanwhile, the health chief in Phuket has reported that more than half of the hospital beds in the province are occupied because of Covid-19 cases over the last week after main even entertainment venues opened last week.

On Wednesday, 26 new cases were confirmed by RT-PCR tests, while 294 others were positive by antigen tests, according to Dr. Koosak Kookiatkul.

A total of 277 new cases were reported on Saturday, 291 on Sunday, 180 on Monday, 293 on Tuesday, and 320 on Wednesday.

In the local hospital, there are 162 beds, of which 91 are occupied, or 56%.

Although the number of severe cases of lung inflammation is declining, people should still take precautions against infection, he said.

Prevention was necessary including wearing face masks in crowded places and vaccine booster shots, as disease controls would be further relaxed next month.