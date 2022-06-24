Exploring TMJ Disorder and the Suitability of Invisalign Braces

TMJ Disorder: If you wake up with a clenched jaw that is painful or difficult to open, along with tension headaches, aching teeth, or your jaws clicking when you talk, you may not have realized that you grind or hold your teeth too tight during sleep.

Such occurrence may signal that you have a TMJ (temporomandibular joint disorder). This common condition can cause pain and dysfunction in the jaw joint and surrounding muscles.

The exact cause of TMJ disorder is often unclear. Still, several factors can be responsible for this, including teeth clenching or grinding, misalignment of the teeth or jaw, arthritis, and stress. Treatment for TMJ disorder typically involves a combination of self-care measures and medical or dental therapies.

Symptoms of TMJ disorder

TMJ disorder affects the joint that connects the lower jaw to the skull. Symptoms of this condition include pain and tenderness in the jaw, face, and neck; clicking, popping, or grinding noises when moving the jaw; and difficulty opening or closing the mouth.

One may also face difficulty while talking and eating. TMJ disorder can occur due to stress or injury to the joint, but arthritis or misalignment of the teeth can also be the culprits. If not checked on time, it can lead to receding of the gum line, thinning of enamel, cracks or damage to teeth, etc.

Treatment for TMJ disorder

Teeth grinding is a problem for some people. It’s not uncommon to see it in adults experiencing chronic pain or stress from their jobs or relationships.

Several dental treatments can reduce the risk of teeth grinding, but the most common remedies revolve around using items like night guards and braces. A reputed dentist will be able to suggest the right option for you.

If the main reason behind your condition is jaw misalignment, they can recommend custom-made braces, such as Invisalign.

The benefit of Invisalign for TMJ disorder

If you’ve heard about this dental device, you know clear braces help fix the issues like gaps in teeth, misaligned teeth, and crowded teeth. But there are many reasons why Invisalign is also useful for treating TMJ disorder.

It can gradually and gently realign the teeth, alleviating the stress on the TMJ joint. It can also improve the bite relationship between the upper and lower teeth, which minimizes the pressure on the affected joint.

It can enhance motion and coordination between the jaw and muscles and eventually help improve the overall function of the mouth. You can visit the Allure Dental website to learn more about it.

If you’re struggling with TMJ problems, you may be looking for a solution that can help you get rid of the pain and discomfort. Invisalign can be an excellent option for treating TMJ disorder.

Invisalign are clear, customized aligners that gradually shift your teeth into the proper position to relieve the pressure on your TMJ and the pain and discomfort you’re experiencing. It is an excellent option for those who want to avoid surgery or other invasive treatments.

However, you must consult an experienced and certified dentist before making any decision. Only they can show the proper path and suggest the best therapy for your type of condition.