(CTN News) – An exquisite 18th-century gun commissioned for Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysuru, has been valued at £2 million and had its export barred to provide an opportunity for a buyer to keep it in the UK for public education and study.

This 14-bore gun, designed for shooting games, was crafted in India by Asad Khan Muhammed between 1793 and 1794.

The firearm is an important artifact showcasing the interconnected history between Britain and India with its elaborate silver mounts, gold and silver inlays, and chiseled steel barrel.

This article explores the decision to impose an export bar, highlighting the significance of the gun and its historical context.

Preserving British-Indian Heritage

Arts and Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay placed an export bar on Tipu Sultan’s Flintlock sporting gun to secure its public display within the UK.

The minister’s decision was guided by the recommendations of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest.

Recognized as a visually striking and historically significant artifact, the gun symbolizes the complex relationship between Britain and India during a tumultuous era.

By preserving and sharing this piece with the public, a deeper understanding of the intertwined history of both nations can be fostered.

Tipu Sultan and his Legacy

Tipu Sultan, known as the Tiger of Mysore, fiercely opposed the British East India Company and its allies during the Anglo-Mysore wars. He met his demise on May 4, 1799, while defending Seringapatam (Srirangapatna), his fortified stronghold.

His distinctive personal weapons were distributed among prominent military figures after his death. The gun was presented to General Earl Cornwallis, who had previously clashed with Tipu Sultan between 1790 and 1792.

Aesthetic Significance and Historical Relevance

The expert committee reviewing the gun deemed it aesthetically significant and invaluable for studying Tipu Sultan, his court, Lord Cornwallis, British history, and the conclusion of the third Anglo-Mysorean war.

Evaluated against the ‘Waverley Criteria,’ established in 1952 to determine the importance of cultural objects, the gun’s exquisite craftsmanship and technically advanced mechanism, allowing two shots without reloading, add to its allure.

Committee member Christopher Rowell describes it as “extremely beautiful” and believes it warrants acquisition by a British institution where all can appreciate it.

Preservation Efforts and Next Steps

The gun’s export license application decision will be deferred until September 25, 2023. During this period, potential buyers can consider purchasing the gun at the recommended price of two million pounds.

If the gun remains unsold by the end of the deferral period, an additional four-month deferral will commence. These preservation efforts reflect the commitment to safeguarding historical artifacts and ensuring their accessibility for future generations.

conclusion