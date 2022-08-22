Browns Rookie Leaves The Field At The End Of Second Preseason Game

(CTN News) – In their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cleveland Browns Rookie defensive tackle left early with an undisclosed injury.

Toward the end of the fourth quarter of the second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns rookie fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey headed to the locker room with trainers.

There is no information available on the nature of the injury that caused him to leave the game.

During the Browns Rookie preseason preparations, he has been regarded as a top defensive tackle. At the three-technique, he is Taven Bryan’s backup. Winfrey, Tommy Togiai, Roderick Perry, and Ben Logan played in this game without Bryan and Jordan Elliott.

During the first quarter, Winfrey did not appear to play, and he was mostly invisible throughout the rest of the game. In the fourth quarter, he generated some pressure, including right before he left the game.

It would be beneficial for the former Oklahoma Sooner to get as many reps as possible due to his rawness coming out of college. The Browns Rookie should still be able to deal with the injury as long as it is a minor one. As a result, they will have three weeks to prepare for their season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Athletically, Winfrey has plenty for the Browns Rookie to like, but he needs to improve his technique and add consistency. He was young coming out of the NFL Draft, something that appealed to the Browns. However, this might play into why he was available in the fourth round of the draft.

The Browns Rookie are confident they can develop Winfrey into a valuable player, similar to Alex Wright. It could be a problem for the Browns if he fails to contribute to the team this season.

In the coming days, we will have details on the nature of Winfrey’s injury.

