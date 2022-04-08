27 C
Thailand Thursday Covid-19 Update: 26,081 New Cases, Provincial Totals

By Arsi Mughal
The CCSA reported 91 deaths associated with Coronavirus today, bringing Thailand’s death toll from the pandemic to 25,788, and 4,090 of those deaths since the beginning of the year.

Since the last count, the CCSA recorded 26,081 new Covid-19 cases and 26,011 recoveries. Currently, there are 248.057 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Ninety-nine of the new cases recorded today were found in correctional facilities. In recent months, more than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centers have tested positive for Covid-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, there have been 3,807,908 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Since January 1, 1,584,473 infections have been reported.

Must Read: Thailand’s First Report of COVID Variant Omicron XJ

Vaccination update

The Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which began in February 2021, has administered 130,638,890 doses, according to the CCSA. 45,422 people received their first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine yesterday, 32,180 received their second dose, and 213,454 were given their third shot.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

CCSA reports numbers based on positive Covid-19 PCR tests. If new infections were detected after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA, provincial health departments may have more recent updates.

  1. Bangkok – 2,926
  2. Kamphaeng Phet – 278
  3. Chai Nat – 41
  4. Nakhon Nayok – 238
  5. Nakhon Pathom – 514
  6. Nakhon Sawan – 440
  7. Nonthaburi – 611
  8. Pathum Thani – 450
  9. Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 312
  10. Pichit – 45
  11. Pissanuloak – 279
  12. Phetchbun – 96
  13. Lob Buri -182
  14. Samut Prakarn – 879
  15. Samut Songkram – 68
  16. Samut Sakhon – 753
  17. Saraburi – 126
  18. Sing Buri – 132
  19. Sukhothai – 242
  20. Suphan Buri – 515
  21. Ang Thong – 185
  22. Uthai Thani – 160
  23. Chantaburi – 261
  24. Chachengsao – 554
  25. Chon Buri – 1,542
  26. Trat – 97
  27. Prachin Buri – 386
  28. Rayong – 555
  29. Srakaew – 265
  30. Chiang Rai – 30
  31. Chiang Mai – 450
  32. Nan – 259
  33. Payao – 55
  34. Prae – 96
  35. Mae Hong Sorn – 44
  36. Lampang – 165
  37. Lamphun – None
  38. Uttaradit – 77
  39. Kalasin – 239
  40. Khon Kaen – 936
  41. Chaiyaphum – 263
  42. Nakhon Panom – 139
  43. Nakhon Ratchasima – 389
  44. Bueng Karn – 112
  45. Buriram – 513
  46. Maha Sarakam – 344
  47. Mukdaharn – 97
  48. Yasothon – 139
  49. Roi Et – 599
  50. Loei – 314
  51. Sisaket – 53Sakon
  52. Nakhon – 323
  53. Surin – 302Nong
  54. Kai – 399
  55. Nong Bua Lamphu – 173
  56. Amnat Charoen – 8
  57. Udon Thani – 493
  58. Ubon Ratchathani – 434
  59. Krabi – 128
  60. Chumporn – 78
  61. Trang – 69
  62. Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,059
  63. Narathiwas – 41
  64. Pattani – 51
  65. Phangnga – 78
  66. Pattalung – 389
  67. Phuket – 222
  68. Yala – 74
  69. Kanchanaburi – 329
  70. Tak – 105
  71. Prachuab Khiri Khan – 371
  72. Phetchaburi – 202
  73. Ratchaburi – 650
  74. Ranong – 154
  75. Songkla – 582
  76. Satun – 108
  77. Surat Thani – 102

