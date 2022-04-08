Thailand Thursday Covid-19 Update: 26,081 New Cases, Provincial Totals

The CCSA reported 91 deaths associated with Coronavirus today, bringing Thailand’s death toll from the pandemic to 25,788, and 4,090 of those deaths since the beginning of the year.

Since the last count, the CCSA recorded 26,081 new Covid-19 cases and 26,011 recoveries. Currently, there are 248.057 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Ninety-nine of the new cases recorded today were found in correctional facilities. In recent months, more than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centers have tested positive for Covid-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, there have been 3,807,908 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Since January 1, 1,584,473 infections have been reported.

Vaccination update

The Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which began in February 2021, has administered 130,638,890 doses, according to the CCSA. 45,422 people received their first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine yesterday, 32,180 received their second dose, and 213,454 were given their third shot.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

CCSA reports numbers based on positive Covid-19 PCR tests. If new infections were detected after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA, provincial health departments may have more recent updates.

Bangkok – 2,926 Kamphaeng Phet – 278 Chai Nat – 41 Nakhon Nayok – 238 Nakhon Pathom – 514 Nakhon Sawan – 440 Nonthaburi – 611 Pathum Thani – 450 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 312 Pichit – 45 Pissanuloak – 279 Phetchbun – 96 Lob Buri -182 Samut Prakarn – 879 Samut Songkram – 68 Samut Sakhon – 753 Saraburi – 126 Sing Buri – 132 Sukhothai – 242 Suphan Buri – 515 Ang Thong – 185 Uthai Thani – 160 Chantaburi – 261 Chachengsao – 554 Chon Buri – 1,542 Trat – 97 Prachin Buri – 386 Rayong – 555 Srakaew – 265 Chiang Rai – 30 Chiang Mai – 450 Nan – 259 Payao – 55 Prae – 96 Mae Hong Sorn – 44 Lampang – 165 Lamphun – None Uttaradit – 77 Kalasin – 239 Khon Kaen – 936 Chaiyaphum – 263 Nakhon Panom – 139 Nakhon Ratchasima – 389 Bueng Karn – 112 Buriram – 513 Maha Sarakam – 344 Mukdaharn – 97 Yasothon – 139 Roi Et – 599 Loei – 314 Sisaket – 53Sakon Nakhon – 323 Surin – 302Nong Kai – 399 Nong Bua Lamphu – 173 Amnat Charoen – 8 Udon Thani – 493 Ubon Ratchathani – 434 Krabi – 128 Chumporn – 78 Trang – 69 Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,059 Narathiwas – 41 Pattani – 51 Phangnga – 78 Pattalung – 389 Phuket – 222 Yala – 74 Kanchanaburi – 329 Tak – 105 Prachuab Khiri Khan – 371 Phetchaburi – 202 Ratchaburi – 650 Ranong – 154 Songkla – 582 Satun – 108 Surat Thani – 102

