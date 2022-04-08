Thailand Thursday Covid-19 Update: 26,081 New Cases, Provincial Totals

The CCSA reported 91 deaths associated with Coronavirus today, bringing Thailand’s death toll from the pandemic to 25,788, and 4,090 of those deaths since the beginning of the year.
Since the last count, the CCSA recorded 26,081 new Covid-19 cases and 26,011 recoveries. Currently, there are 248.057 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Ninety-nine of the new cases recorded today were found in correctional facilities. In recent months, more than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centers have tested positive for Covid-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, there have been 3,807,908 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Since January 1, 1,584,473 infections have been reported.
Vaccination update
The Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which began in February 2021, has administered 130,638,890 doses, according to the CCSA. 45,422 people received their first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine yesterday, 32,180 received their second dose, and 213,454 were given their third shot.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
CCSA reports numbers based on positive Covid-19 PCR tests. If new infections were detected after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA, provincial health departments may have more recent updates.
- Bangkok – 2,926
- Kamphaeng Phet – 278
- Chai Nat – 41
- Nakhon Nayok – 238
- Nakhon Pathom – 514
- Nakhon Sawan – 440
- Nonthaburi – 611
- Pathum Thani – 450
- Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 312
- Pichit – 45
- Pissanuloak – 279
- Phetchbun – 96
- Lob Buri -182
- Samut Prakarn – 879
- Samut Songkram – 68
- Samut Sakhon – 753
- Saraburi – 126
- Sing Buri – 132
- Sukhothai – 242
- Suphan Buri – 515
- Ang Thong – 185
- Uthai Thani – 160
- Chantaburi – 261
- Chachengsao – 554
- Chon Buri – 1,542
- Trat – 97
- Prachin Buri – 386
- Rayong – 555
- Srakaew – 265
- Chiang Rai – 30
- Chiang Mai – 450
- Nan – 259
- Payao – 55
- Prae – 96
- Mae Hong Sorn – 44
- Lampang – 165
- Lamphun – None
- Uttaradit – 77
- Kalasin – 239
- Khon Kaen – 936
- Chaiyaphum – 263
- Nakhon Panom – 139
- Nakhon Ratchasima – 389
- Bueng Karn – 112
- Buriram – 513
- Maha Sarakam – 344
- Mukdaharn – 97
- Yasothon – 139
- Roi Et – 599
- Loei – 314
- Sisaket – 53Sakon
- Nakhon – 323
- Surin – 302Nong
- Kai – 399
- Nong Bua Lamphu – 173
- Amnat Charoen – 8
- Udon Thani – 493
- Ubon Ratchathani – 434
- Krabi – 128
- Chumporn – 78
- Trang – 69
- Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,059
- Narathiwas – 41
- Pattani – 51
- Phangnga – 78
- Pattalung – 389
- Phuket – 222
- Yala – 74
- Kanchanaburi – 329
- Tak – 105
- Prachuab Khiri Khan – 371
- Phetchaburi – 202
- Ratchaburi – 650
- Ranong – 154
- Songkla – 582
- Satun – 108
- Surat Thani – 102