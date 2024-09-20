Thailand Steps Up Destination Thailand Visa for Digital Nomads

The government of Thailand has announced it is stepping up the promotion of its new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) to attract foreign nationals who wish to work in the Kingdom.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa told reporters on Thursday that his ministry has played an important role in promoting the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), which is projected to produce cash for the country.

The foreign minister stated that the Foreign Affairs Ministry will assist foreigners who wish to stay in Thailand for an extended period of time while simultaneously working remotely.

He stated that overseas nationals utilising the DTV will not have to worry about their visas expiring prematurely or navigating complicated immigration procedures.

Foreigners with the (DTV) can stay in Thailand for up to 5 years. The minister described them as “Global Talents” who will contribute unique abilities to Thailand’s economy.

Those who enter the Kingdom with the Destination Thailand Visa can stay for up to 180 days every visit, with the possibility of extending it for another 180 days, for a total of one year.

Maris also informed reporters that his ministry has taken a significant step towards becoming more tourist-friendly by expanding the list of nations eligible for visa-free entrance from 57 to 93, including China and India.

The admission time has been doubled to 60 days, which can be extended for an additional 30 days at the immigration office.

To combat potential exploitation of the extended visa exemption system, the government is implementing an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which it claims will be simple for individuals planning travels to the nation.

Mr Maris explained that the ETA was a technique to improve arriving guest screening while also boosting security and travel convenience.

The ETA is likely to take effect before the end of the year. Its goal is to simplify immigration procedures, track foreign nationals, and improve their convenience.

Visitors granted visa exemptions will receive unique QR codes after completing the online ETA form, which they must produce to immigration authorities.

