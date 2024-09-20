Meteorological Department Issues Heavy Rain Warning for Northern Thailand

The Meteorological Department is warning residents of northern Thailand that Tropical Storm Soulik and is expected to cause heavy downpours from Saturday thru to Monday.

Tropical Storm Soulik is presently about 90 kilometres northeast of Quang Tri province in Vietnam with wind speeds of 65 kilometres per hour at its centre, according to Ms. Kornrawee Sitthichivapak, director-general of the Meteorological Department.

She said the storm was moving west at about 30km per hour and made landfall in central Vietnam on Thursday night before gradually weakening. She said residents in Northern Thailand should prepare for heavy downpours and strong winds and possible flash floods and runoff.

Expected Heavy Rainfall for Northern Thailand:

Friday:

North: Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun

Saturday:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun

Sunday and Monday:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun

Meanwhile, workers have began the mammoth process of cleaning, repairing, and restoring flood-damaged areas in Chiang Rai, where the water has receded, leaving behind meters-thick mud and mounds of rubbish.

Many residents were forced to escape since their homes were structurally damaged and insecure, and everything left behind was destroyed by the mud and the surging flood current.

Some folks claimed they couldn’t even start cleaning up, removing the muck, and cleaning any furniture and clothing they could recover because there was still no clean tap water.

Chiang Rai Governor Puttipong Sirimart stated that the province had previously planned assistance and services for those affected. Schools, universities, hotels, and corporate locations that had avoided the water deluge were converted into shelters and donation hubs.

