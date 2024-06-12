Inflation Slows, Wall Street Rallies With Bitcoins, Gold, And Nearly Everything Else

(CTN News) – Following a global rise, U.S. stocks are higher on Wednesday due to surprisingly positive inflation data.

In the morning session, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500) saw a 1.1% increase, putting it on pace to beat the previous day’s record high. As of 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had risen 0.7%, or 270 points, while the Nasdaq composite had increased by 1.6%.

Treasury yields plummeted as a result of the bond market’s further shock upon learning that US consumers spent 3.3% more on food, insurance, and other necessities this year than they did the year before.

Economists predicted that inflation would stay at 3.4%.

The Federal Reserve can drop its benchmark interest rate in response to a decline in inflation, which helps Americans who are finding it difficult to keep up with the nation’s rapidly rising costs. Reduction in inflation is good news for Wall Street. Investment prices would rise and the economy would benefit if such a plan were put into practice.

Following the release of the inflation data, the value of all commodities—including bitcoin, gold, and copper—rose, heightening hopes for future interest rate reductions. Concerns among investors on US-listed stocks decreased as well.

The Federal Reserve, which ends its most recent meeting this Wednesday afternoon, is almost universally not thought to start reducing interest rates. The Federal Reserve has stated from the beginning that it needs a range of measures to show that inflation is progressively getting closer to its 2% target.

Head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s multi-sector investment Lindsay Rosner states, “This is encouraging news; however, we will require additional quantities.” “We will need more of it.”

This excellent news keeps up the downward trend in inflation that appeared to have stopped at the beginning of the year. Recent years have seen more extensive analyses of the labour market than anyone could have predicted. This has increased worries regarding the continuous push of inflation.

Naturally, a too swift decrease in inflation might potentially lead to a recession and challenge the accuracy of the assertion that US consumer spending is declining too rapidly.

Bettors have been forecasting that the Federal Reserve may announce a rate decrease as early as September, based on data from CME Group. Furthermore, kindly consult the subsequent article: In 2024, who will be the presidential candidate?

Consequently, during a broad market rally, the stock market sectors that usually gain the most from lower interest rates did quite well.

Smaller businesses have been driving the market since they are more vulnerable to the negative effects of rising interest rates and need money to expand than their larger competitors. The Russell 2000 index’s smaller-company companies saw a 2.7% gain in value.

Moreover, real estate securities appreciated at a rate that had never been seen before. Since bonds yield less income in the current low interest rate environment, prospective investors might be more likely to look at alternative investments like dividend-paying real estate owners.

Inflation Boston Properties increased the rent for a tenant by 5.9%.

If interest rates drop, mortgage rates might follow Inflation suit, which would stimulate the housing market once more. D.R. Horton reports homebuilding sector growth of 5.2%.

Despite the company posting a lesser profit for the most recent quarter than analysts had predicted, Oracle’s stock price surged by 12.6%, supporting Wall Street’s optimism. Financial experts reported that significant bookings had occurred, particularly for contracts requiring artificial intelligence training.

Stock values have increased significantly due to the hype around artificial intelligence, even in the face of high interest rates and a concomitant drop in economic activity. The 3% rise in the S&P 500 was mostly driven, once again, by Nvidia. With a market valuation of nearly $3 trillion, the semiconductor giant leads the world in artificial intelligence.

On the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped from a high of 4.60% to 4.27%. Compared to Monday night’s reading of 4.40%, this indicates a decline.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which more closely tracks projections from the Federal Reserve, peaked late on Monday at 4.83% and then fell to 4.67%.

The good news about US inflation quickly spread, sending European stock markets into a dramatic upswing. A range of indexes were visible, and Asian markets had closed before the data was released. As investors awaited the Bank of Japan’s release of its most recent interest rate statement on Friday, the Nikkei 225 index in Japan saw a 0.7% decline.

