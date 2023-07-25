Anticipated Tourism Windfall: Phuket’s Long Holiday Set To Generate Over 2 Billion Baht

(CTN NEWS) – The upcoming long holiday at the end of the month is anticipated to significantly boost Phuket’s tourism revenue, generating over 2 billion baht, as reported by the local office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

According to Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, the director of the TAT office, from Friday to Sunday, an estimated 234,035 visitors are projected to flock to the enchanting southern resort island, contributing to an impressive revenue of approximately 2.2 billion baht.

Phuket is well-prepared to accommodate this influx of tourists with its 1,890 hotels offering a total of 101,556 rooms. As of Tuesday, the hotel occupancy rate stands at 65.9%, with visitors staying an average of 1.7 days during their trip.

The excitement surrounding this holiday period has been further amplified as the caretaker cabinet declared Monday, July 31, as a special government holiday.

This decision effectively creates a six-day vacation period, stretching from July 28 to August 2, aimed at stimulating travel and providing a much-needed boost to the economy.

Six-Day Weekend in Phuket: A Prime Opportunity for Government Employees and Tourism Boost

During this six-day weekend, government employees will enjoy uninterrupted leisure time, thanks to the strategic placement of July 28, which marks His Majesty the King’s birthday, August 1, known as Asana Bucha Day, and August 2, which signifies the beginning of Buddhist Lent.

All of these days are recognized as government holidays, making it an ideal opportunity for individuals to explore Phuket and indulge in the island’s diverse offerings.

The local authorities and tourism industry are enthusiastic about the potential economic benefits and the chance to showcase Phuket’s natural beauty, cultural richness, and warm hospitality to the influx of domestic and international visitors.

The boost in tourism revenue is expected to have a positive ripple effect on various businesses, further enhancing Phuket’s status as one of Thailand’s premier travel destinations.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

U.S. Blinken Discusses Pakistan’s Vital Economic And Afghanistan Matters With FM Bilawal

Thailand To Host IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025: A Monumental Achievement In Southeast Asia’s Medical Landscape

Biden Administration Sues Texas Governor Greg Abbott Over Rio Grande Floating Barrier