Thai Protesters Rally in Support of Pita after PM bid blocked

Following the rejection of Pita Limjaroenrat’s re-nomination, a deputy speaker of the Thailand’s parliament announced that the next week’s vote for prime minister will exclude the leader of election victors Move Forward.

Pita Limjaroenrat’s denial by parliament during a protracted debate on his candidature on Wednesday sparked irate public protests as the post-election situation worsened two months after his party easily defeated opponents supported by the military.

In each parliamentary session, a candidate may only be nominated once, according to Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan, who spoke to the Bangkok Post on Thursday.

Pita, 42, who received her education in the US, has encountered fierce opposition from conservative and royalist elements who disagree with the party’s anti-establishment policies.

On Wednesday, the parliament voted to reject his second attempt to become prime minister, and the Constitutional Court suspended him from the legislature while it looked into claims that he had broken election law by owning stock in a media firm. Pita disputes violating election laws.

His followers are upset about the legal and legislative efforts taken against him.