Thai Protesters Rally in Support of Pita after PM bid blocked
Published

8 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – In Thailand, hundreds of pro-democracy protesters gathered on Sunday to express their support for Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward party.

Move Forward won the May election with strong backing from the youth, advocating for anti-establishment policies that included military reform, ending business monopolies, and amending the royal insult law, which shields the monarchy from criticism.

Despite the electoral victory, Parliament has twice blocked Pita Limjaroenrat, a Harvard-educated individual aged 42, from assuming the position of prime minister. His supporters claim that this results from unfair rules imposed against him.

In a passionate display of support, an activist addressed the crowd at a busy intersection in central Bangkok, declaring their commitment to fighting for democratic principles regardless of the time it takes. The attendees responded with resounding cheers and chants of “Pita! Pita! Pita!”

Move Forward forms an eight-party coalition, with the populist Pheu Thai party among its allies, granting them a majority in the 500-member lower house. However, their policies have put them on a collision course with the nexus of the royalist military, old-money elites, and conservative factions in Thailand.

According to the military-drafted constitution, the next prime minister must secure more than half the votes in the bicameral legislature, which includes 249 members appointed by the junta following their seizure of power in 2014. These members have aligned themselves with conservative parties, further complicating the situation.

Another vote on the premiership is scheduled for Thursday, during which Move Forward’s coalition ally, Pheu Thai, is expected to propose real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin as a political newcomer candidate.

The ongoing protests and political tensions highlight the divisions within Thai society and the challenges faced by those advocating for democratic reforms and changes to traditional power structures.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand to Hold Another PM Vote on July 27, Pita Excluded

Following the rejection of Pita Limjaroenrat’s re-nomination, a deputy speaker of the Thailand’s parliament announced that the next week’s vote for prime minister will exclude the leader of election victors Move Forward.

Pita Limjaroenrat’s denial by parliament during a protracted debate on his candidature on Wednesday sparked irate public protests as the post-election situation worsened two months after his party easily defeated opponents supported by the military.

In each parliamentary session, a candidate may only be nominated once, according to Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan, who spoke to the Bangkok Post on Thursday.

Pita, 42, who received her education in the US, has encountered fierce opposition from conservative and royalist elements who disagree with the party’s anti-establishment policies.

On Wednesday, the parliament voted to reject his second attempt to become prime minister, and the Constitutional Court suspended him from the legislature while it looked into claims that he had broken election law by owning stock in a media firm. Pita disputes violating election laws.

His followers are upset about the legal and legislative efforts taken against him. Read More
