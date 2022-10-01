Covid-19 Pandemic is Almost Over in Thailand

The Covid-19 pandemic is almost over, but everyone should still get vaccinated against it, especially the elderly, a senior official from the Department of Disease Control advised on Friday.

The decreasing number of infections, critically ill patients, and related deaths during the previous months, according to Dr. Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general, indicated that Covid-19 had entered its terminal stage of the pandemic phase.

He noted that the number of inpatients with lung inflammation had decreased from 650 two weeks ago to 480 over the past 24 hours, from 331 to 263 patients required for ventilator support, and that daily mortality was now below ten.

Of the nine fatalities that occurred in the last 24 hours, four others did not receive a booster dose, and five of the victims were elderly and unvaccinated.

As a result, Dr. Sophon stated that the Public Health Ministry would actively promote the immunization of senior folks.

According to him, 1.95 million elderly folks are still unvaccinated.

Dr. Sophon said, the Public Health Ministry will treat Covid-19 as a communicable disease under monitoring rather than a serious communicable disease.

Covid-19 Cases and Death Drop Dramatically

On Friday, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry reported that within the preceding 24 hours, the country recorded 839 new hospital admissions and nine additional Covid-19 fatalities.

In contrast, 637 new patients were admitted to hospitals and 10 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported on Thursday morning.

The 839 additional patients were all local instances.

On Thursday, 6,462 Covid-19 patients were receiving treatment, while 733 were released from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus (up from 6,365 the previous day).

There have been 4,681,309 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, including 2,457,874 this year, with 4,642,083 full recoveries to date.

Since the start of the pandemic, 32,764 people have died, including 11,066 this year alone.