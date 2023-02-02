Connect with us

News

Thailand is the Most Popular Destination for Chinese Guests on Airbnb
Advertisement

News

Bangkok Ranks 3rd Worst for Air Pollution after PM2.5 Levels Spike

News Asia News

South Korea's Retail Prices Rose 5.2% In January Due To Higher Energy Prices

News

Qatar Airways And Airbus Settle Bitter Conflict Over A350 Jets

News

Queen Elizabeth's Image To Be Replaced On A$5 Banknotes

News Regional News Tourism

Tourists in Thailand Raise Concerns Over Taxi Scams, Garbage and Air Quality

News Southern Thailand

German Missing After Jumping From Racha 8 Ferry Near Koh Phangan

News Crime Regional News

Police Officer Demands 60K From Chinese Tourist for Vaping

News

Nikki Haley Is Poised To Run For President In 2024

News

A Green Comet Nears Earth For The First Time

Sports News

Thailand To Renounce SEA Games After Cambodia Host Changes 'Muay Thai' Name

News

Thai Economy May Grow By 4% This Year Due To Tourism

News Asia News

Factory Activity In Asia Falls In Spite Of China's COVID Re-opening

News

Pirate-Themed Ship Restaurant Sinks In Pattaya Beach

Tourism News

Officials Predict 12 Million Tourists To Visit Phuket This Year

Business News

Boeing Delivers The Last 747 Jumbo Jet As It Bids Farewell

News

Singapore Ranks 5th Least Corrupt Country In 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

News Asia Covid-19 News

First Case Of COVID-19 BF.7 Variant Confirmed In Pakistan

News Crime

American YouTuber Leo Rex, 35 Found Dead in Pattaya, Thailand

News Regional News

Thailand's Police Chief Apologizes to Taiwanese Actress

News

Thailand is the Most Popular Destination for Chinese Guests on Airbnb

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Thailand is the Most Popular Destination for Chinese Guests on Airbnb

(CTN News) – According to Airbnb, Thailand is the most sought-after destination for Chinese guests. This is no surprise, as the Thai government announced lifting inbound quarantine requirements on December 26, 2022. Within 24 hours of the announcement, Thailand was the most searched location by Chinese guests on Airbnb.

The top ten destinations searched by Chinese guests include:

  1. Thailand
  2. US
  3. UK
  4. Japan
  5. Australia
  6. Canada
  7. South Korea
  8. France
  9. Malaysia
  10. Italy

According to Nation Thailand, searches among Chinese guests have spiked in historical homes, domes, boat houses, and camping tents. These categories have become the most anticipated searches among Chinese users in 2023.

Thailand was one of the most popular destinations for Chinese guests during Chinese New Year, along with the US and Japan.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, said it was “extremely encouraging” to see the increase in international travel interest among Chinese guests.

He added that Airbnb would continue working with its host community and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in China to welcome travelers safely with Thailand’s renowned hospitality.

Amanpreet also stated that Airbnb would continue to draw attention to lesser-known destinations in Thailand to support a more inclusive tourism recovery.

He mentioned, “After more than two years of travel restrictions, the desire for international travel among Chinese guests is at an all-time high.

With Thailand being one of the most popular destinations globally, it is no surprise that Chinese travelers have ranked it at the top of their list of places to visit.”

Thailand was also the most searched travel destination for Chinese New Year this year. China’s borders have opened for the first time in three years, and Chinese travelers are eager to celebrate the upcoming two-week Chinese New Year (or Lunar New Year, known as “trut jeen” in Thai) holidays.

Related CTN News:

Chiang Mai Ranked No.1 for the Safest City in Southeast Asia

Thailand’s Chiang Mai Anticipates 600,000 Chinese Visitors for 2023

Chiang Mai’s Real Estate Market Outlook in 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading