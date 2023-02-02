Thailand is the Most Popular Destination for Chinese Guests on Airbnb

(CTN News) – According to Airbnb, Thailand is the most sought-after destination for Chinese guests. This is no surprise, as the Thai government announced lifting inbound quarantine requirements on December 26, 2022. Within 24 hours of the announcement, Thailand was the most searched location by Chinese guests on Airbnb.

The top ten destinations searched by Chinese guests include:

Thailand US UK Japan Australia Canada South Korea France Malaysia Italy

According to Nation Thailand, searches among Chinese guests have spiked in historical homes, domes, boat houses, and camping tents. These categories have become the most anticipated searches among Chinese users in 2023.

Thailand was one of the most popular destinations for Chinese guests during Chinese New Year, along with the US and Japan.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, said it was “extremely encouraging” to see the increase in international travel interest among Chinese guests.

He added that Airbnb would continue working with its host community and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in China to welcome travelers safely with Thailand’s renowned hospitality.

Amanpreet also stated that Airbnb would continue to draw attention to lesser-known destinations in Thailand to support a more inclusive tourism recovery.

He mentioned, “After more than two years of travel restrictions, the desire for international travel among Chinese guests is at an all-time high.

With Thailand being one of the most popular destinations globally, it is no surprise that Chinese travelers have ranked it at the top of their list of places to visit.”

Thailand was also the most searched travel destination for Chinese New Year this year. China’s borders have opened for the first time in three years, and Chinese travelers are eager to celebrate the upcoming two-week Chinese New Year (or Lunar New Year, known as “trut jeen” in Thai) holidays.

