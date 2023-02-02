Bangkok Ranks 3rd Worst for Air Pollution after PM2.5 Levels Spike

(CTN News) – Bangkok has been ranked as the third city with the worst air pollution in the world, as the levels of PM2.5 dust reached an unhealthy state.

The air quality index (AQI) measured 198 at 10am, according to IQAir, a UN Environmental Programme technology partner.

AQI readings above 100 are deemed “unhealthy”, while readings above 200 are considered “very unhealthy,” and above 300 are deemed “hazardous”.

The heavy smog was caused by nationwide agricultural burning, forest fires, and the city’s high traffic and dry weather conditions. Mumbai in India and Lahore in Pakistan were the only cities with worse air pollution, with PM2.5 levels of 207 and 202, respectively.

Chiang Mai City in Thailand also ranked highly at number 8, with PM2.5 levels reaching 165.

PM2.5 dust particles are so small that they can penetrate the respiratory tract and lungs, causing short-term health impacts such as eye, nose, and throat irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath.

Exposure to PM2.5 can also worsen asthma and heart disease and has been linked to increased hospital admissions and deaths due to cardiovascular issues.

The only way to protect oneself from PM25 dust particles is to wear an N95 mask, as regular surgical masks do not provide adequate filtration.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt urges residents to reduce their exposure to air pollution by working from home, using public transportation, and avoiding outdoor exercise.

In Samut Prakan, located south of Bangkok, air pollution reached “very unhealthy” levels at 262, leading to the cancellation of outdoor activities and the requirement for students to stay indoors all day.

The air quality is continuing to deteriorate. The live reading at our school in #SamutPrakan at 8:00am is US AQI 262 | PM25 211.9 µg/m³. All outdoor activities have been cancelled and students must stay indoors. Everyone is advised to wear N95 masks.#ฝุ่นPM25 #Thailand pic.twitter.com/lzlQFyG2B5 — Richard Barrow (@RichardBarrow) February 2, 2023

