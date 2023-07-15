Connect with us

Published

1 second ago

on

Thailand has Detected 5 Cases of a New Coronavirus XBB Subvariant Called EG.5.1

(CTN News) – The Department of Medical Sciences has reported the emergence of a new and fast-spreading subvariant of Coronavirus XBB in Thailand.

Named EG.5.1, this subvariant is characterized by mild symptoms but exhibits a significantly higher transmission rate than other subvariants.

Incidence and Symptom Severity: Over the past three months, five individuals in Thailand have been diagnosed with the EG.5.1 subvariant.

The first case was identified in April, followed by three in May and one in June. Notably, none of these individuals developed severe symptoms.

Genetic Mutations:

The EG.5.1 subvariant, scientifically referred to as XBB.1.9.2.5.1, is linked to the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.9.2. It possesses two spike protein mutations, namely S:F456L and S:Q52H.

These mutations contribute to a sharp increase in the subvariant’s transmission speed, which is 45% higher than that of the XBB.1.16 subvariant.

Regional and Global Spread:

Eleven countries across Asia, including China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Israel, Laos, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, and India, have reported cases of the EG.5.1 subvariant.

Europe has recorded the highest number of cases outside of Asia, with 1,385, followed by Oceania, with 203 cases. North America reported 35 cases, while South America and Central America reported one and four.

Dominance and Monitoring:

Between June 4 and July 4 in Asia, the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 was the most prevalent. However, the newly identified EG.5.1 subvariant and the XBB.1.9.1 subvariant were also prominent during this period. The World Health Organization is closely monitoring these eight Omicron subvariants, including two of particular interest and six others.

Conclusion:

The emergence of the EG.5.1 subvariant of Coronavirus XBB in Thailand has raised concerns due to its rapid spread and genetic mutations.

While it predominantly causes mild symptoms, its increased transmission rate necessitates close monitoring by global health organizations.

Efforts to track and understand the impact of this subvariant on public health are ongoing to mitigate its potential consequences.
