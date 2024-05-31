Connect with us

News

Man Recounts Being 'Eaten Alive' By Great White Shark, Stuck in Its Throat
Advertisement

News

PAKSAT MM1: Pakistan Launches 2nd Communication Satellite Into Orbit

News

Escaped 2-Year-Old Kangaroo from Chiang Mai Zoo Found Dead

News

African Gold Worth Tens of Billions Smuggled to UAE Annually: Report

News

Indonesian Groom Shocked to Discover Bride is a Man After 12 Days After The Wedding

News

Supreme Court Gives Bank Of America Escrow Dispute a Second Chance

News

Iran Begins Registration of Presidential Candidates After Ebrahim Raisi's Death

News

Prosecutors Claim Actor Nick Pasqual Stabbed His Ex-Girlfriend Several Times

News

EASA to Announce Decision On PIA's European Flight Operations Revival Today

News

Colombia Bans Bullfighting as Congress Passes Landmark Legislatiob

News

Qatar Airways Named "Airline of the Year" For 2024 - AirlineRatings.com

News

China Ends Import Ban on Australian Beef Producers

News

3 Black Men Sue American Airlines for Alleged Racial Discrimination

News

Samsung Faces First-Ever Strike Threat in History As Union Demands Grow

News

Iceland's Southwest Volcano Erupts for Fifth Time In 6 Months

News

Google Doodle Celebrates Croatia's 33rd Statehood Day

News

Pakistani Immigration To The UK Surged To 83,000 In 2023: Report

News

Thailand's Finance Ministry Forecasts Significant Increase in Land and Building Tax Revenue

News

Karachi Swelters Under Hottest Day of the Year, Temperatures To Soar Further

News

Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced to 90 Months for Unlawful Campaign Donations

News

Man Recounts Being ‘Eaten Alive’ By Great White Shark, Stuck in Its Throat

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

43 mins ago

on

Man Recounts Being 'Eaten Alive' By Great White Shark, Stuck in Its Throat

(CTN News) – Eric Nerhus, a diver hailing from Eden, Australia, has shared his chilling account of being swallowed whole head-first by a great white shark that attempted to consume him alive.

Nerhus, one of the few individuals on Earth who can recount such an experience from inside one of these apex predators, was diving near the reefs at Cape Howard in New South Wales in January 2007 in search of abalone, a type of edible sea snail, when the deadly creature approached him.

At the age of 41, the seasoned diver found himself inside the stomach of the 10ft-long shark, feeling the piercing teeth sinking into his flesh.

The creature then attempted to swallow him whole, exerting pressure on his head and chest, fortunately protected by his sturdy diving gear.

He recalled, “One minute it was daylight, the next second everything went black. Inside the jaws it was just dark, I couldn’t see anything because I was looking down the back of his throat. I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

Australia2

Eric Nerhus’ Harrowing Escape from a Great White Shark

Nerhus also described his daring escape from the shark’s grasp to Nine Network News at the time, saying,

“Half my body was in its mouth. I felt down to the eye socket with my two fingers and poked them into the socket. The shark reacted by opening its mouth and I just tried to wriggle out. It was still trying to bite me. It crushed my goggles into my nose and they fell into its mouth.”

He added, “I’ve never felt fear in my life like what I felt in the jaws of that white pointer. I went straight into its mouth, front onwards. Half my body was in its throat. It was like being in a dark cave.”

Eric managed to wriggle out from the shark’s jaws and swam to the surface, where his son helped him back onto their boat while the shark continued to circle nearby.

His co-worker, Dennis Luobikis, praised Eric’s bravery and recounted the escape, stating, “He pushed his abalone chisel into the shark’s head while it was biting, and it let him go and swam away. Eric is a tough boy – he’s super fit. But I would say that would test anyone’s resolve, being a fish lunch.”

Australia3
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies