Connect with us

News

Biden Administration Cancels $39 Billion in Student Debt for Over 800,000 Borrowers
Advertisement

News

Thailand has Detected 5 Cases of a New Coronavirus XBB Subvariant Called EG.5.1

News

Ukraine Moves Closer to Legalizing Medical Cannabis: Key Provisions and Implications Explained

News News Asia

China Executes Teacher for Poisoning Kindergarten Children

News

UK Offers Pay Raises to Public Sector Workers to Address Strikes amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

News

UK Visa Fees and Health Surcharge Set to Rise: PM Rishi Sunak

News Southern Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation Collaborates With the Department of Disease Control on Rabies Prevention

News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honored At Bastille Day Parade, Strengthening Defense Ties

Health News

Opill's FDA Approval: First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill In The US

News

UK National Debt Projections: Report Warns of 300% GDP by 2070s Due to Major Challenges

News World News

White House Cocaine Investigation a Bust Despite the Best Security in The World

News Sports

Record Number of LGBTQ+ Footballers to Compete in Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand

News Crime

Police in Thailand Target Transnational Criminal Gangs

News Crime Northern Thailand

Thai Women in Myanmar Beg For Help After Being Duped into Prostitution By TikTok Influence

News

Violent Tornadoes And Thunderstorms Batter Chicago, Prompting Shelter Seekers And Flight Groundings

News World News

Anchor Brewing, America's Oldest Craft Brewer Closes After 127 years

News News Asia Politics

Thailand's Foreign Minister Has Clandestine Meeting With Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

News Regional News

Ice Cream Inspired By Thai Temple Tiles Dazzles Tourists

News News Asia

27-Year-old TV Celebrity Ryuchell in Japan Found Dead

News News Asia

Japan's Ban on Same-Sex Marriage Not Discriminatory

News

Biden Administration Cancels $39 Billion in Student Debt for Over 800,000 Borrowers

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Biden Administration Cancels $39 Billion in Student Debt for Over 800,000 Borrowers

(CTN News) – The Education Department has announced that the Biden administration will cancel $39 billion in student debt for more than 804,000 borrowers. This relief is attributed to a fix in the income-driven repayment (IDR) plans, providing significant support to those burdened by student loans.

Eligibility Criteria for Student Loan Forgiveness

Under the new program, borrowers will be eligible for loan forgiveness if they have made either 20 or 25 years of monthly IDR payments. The IDR program places caps on payment requirements for individuals with lower incomes and forgives the remaining balance after a specific number of years.

Addressing Historical Inaccuracies in Payment Count

The Education Department acknowledges and addresses historical inaccuracies in tracking payments that qualify for forgiveness under IDR plans. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona emphasizes the need to rectify the flaws in a broken system that failed to accurately monitor borrowers’ progress towards forgiveness.

Biden’s Ongoing Efforts for Student Debt Relief

President Joe Biden expressed his commitment to providing relief for student loan borrowers, highlighting that his administration has already granted over $116 billion in loan relief to more than 3 million borrowers over the past two years. Despite the Supreme Court blocking his plan to cancel a significant amount of debt, Biden aims to pursue new measures for student loan relief.

Regulatory Process for $430 Billion Loan Relief Plan

The Education Department has initiated a regulatory “rulemaking” process to advance Biden’s $430 billion loan relief plan. However, this process is expected to take several months to finalize. The recently announced $39 billion relief program operates separately and focuses on adjusting the count of payments for forgiveness, as declared by the Biden administration in April 2022.

Vice President Harris’ Commitment to Affordable Higher Education

Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirms the administration’s dedication to ensuring accessible and high-quality postsecondary education without the burden of unmanageable student loan debt. The Biden administration remains committed to implementing policies that alleviate the financial strain on students pursuing higher education.

Further Student Loan Forgiveness Reading

Student Loan Forgiveness Application Has Been Launched – 5 Tips Before You Submit

Student Loan Forgiveness Application But First, A Few Things For Applicants

Student Loan Forgiveness Could Help More Than 40 Million
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs