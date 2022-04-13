How Baby Wipes are Made

Introduction

Baby wipes are disposable items that can be used to clean the skin of babies. These cloths are made of non-woven fabrics that are similar to dryer sheets. They also contain gentle cleansing agents. Baby wipes are usually sold in plastic packs, which keep their humidity and make them easy to disperse.

A little history

In the late 1970s, technology was created to make disposable non-woven items. The first baby wipe products were released on the market within a few years. Initially, the market was dominated by some major brands. This was due to the high cost of the specialized equipment needed to make these products. Smaller brands emerged as the technology improved and became more affordable. Many large supermarket chains owned their own private label brands of wipes manufactured by contract manufacturers by the 1990s. These private labels are attractive to consumers because they offer lower prices and higher profits for supermarkets.

Baby wipes can be found in supermarket diaper sections. They cost between three and five dollars for a 64-count container. Because they offset the small margins generated by diaper sales, they are very important for retailers. In the hopes that customers will buy wipes, they are displayed near diapers. There are many styles and sizes of wipes, and most stores will have between 10 to 20 stock-keeping units.

Product designing

Baby wipes are made to be strong enough to withstand heavy cleaning duties. The fabric used to make baby wipes is selected based on its durability, cost, absorbency, and cost. The fabric is then soaked in a mild yet effective cleansing solution. There are also the so-called wet wipes mostly for surface cleaning). Many clients have demanded that packaging that is specifically designed for pre-moistened towelettes. This packaging allows for single sheets to be easily dispersed while keeping towelettes moist until they are ready to use. Most commonly, wipes are packaged in thermoformed plastic tubs. The number of wipes can vary from a few dozen to hundreds.

Marketers continue to design new baby wipes styles and sizes. Some of the latest innovations in this category include large-pack refills and attractive graphics labels. Private-label manufacturers use Jim Henson’s Muppet Babies as a way to distinguish their products from other brands. Some wipes even feature character outlines printed on them. Premium quality wipes in Canada are touted as thicker, more absorbent, and less likely to irritate the skin. The trend towards natural products has also influenced baby wipe design. To increase their product’s appeal to consumers, marketers add natural ingredients such as oatmeal and aloe vera.

Now let’s focus on what one wipe contains

Raw Materials

Non-woven fabric

Baby wipes are made from a non-woven material similar to those used in dryer sheets and diapers. Traditional fabrics are created by weaving together fibers from silk, cotton, wool, polyester, wool, and other similar materials to create an interlocking matrix. Non-woven fabrics are created by pressing a single sheet from multiple fibers. This process uses fibers such as rayon and cotton, along with plastic resins like polyethylene, polyester, and polypropylene.

Cleansing ingredients

Water is the main ingredient. It acts as a carrier for the others and a diluent. Baby wipes contain mild detergents, moisturizing agents, perfume, and preservatives. Amphoteric surfactants are the most common detergents, which are similar to baby shampoos. Wipes are made with primary surfactants, such as sodium diamphoacetate or coco phosphatidyl-PG-dimonium chlorineide. These chemicals are safe for the skin and can reduce skin irritation. Due to the possibility of the wipe solution coming in contact with sensitive skin such as the anus or genitals, mildness should be considered.

In order to prevent the solution from drying prematurely and also, to moisturize the skin, humectants like propylene glycol or glycerine have been added. Some formulas also contain oils like mineral oil, lanolin, and silicones to soften the skin. Thickeners such as cellulose derivatives, like hydroxyethylcellulose, can control the product’s viscosity and maintain the correct consistency.

In order to prevent microbial growth, other ingredients may include preservatives such as propylparaben and methyl. So as to increase consumer appeal and help reduce body odors, fragrance is often added. However, there are also products that are fragrance-free. For increasing consumer appeal, featured ingredients can also be used. These natural ingredients include oatmeal extract and aloe vera, which are gentle on the skin.

Packaging components

Baby wipes packaging must be free of contamination and allow for easy dispensing. Towelettes must not dry out in the packaging. Most manufacturers prefer thermo-molded plastic tubs as their packaging. A hinged lid allows for easy access to the wipes. This is a common design feature. These tubs can be made using injection molding equipment. Molten polyethylene plastic is injected into a two-part mold. It is pressed externally until it cools. The plastic tub can be ejected from the mold and stored until it is ready to be filled.

The Manufacturing Process

Non-woven preparation

There are two main methods to produce non-woven materials: the wet-laid and dry-laid processes.

The “meltblown,” a dry-laid process, is one that is used to produce non-woven fabrics out of plastic resins. This method involves melting plastic pellets and forcing them through tiny holes by using air pressure. The stream of fibers condenses into a sheet as it cools. In order to bond the fibers together, hot metal rollers are used.

2 Wet-laying is used to make soft cloths such as diaper wipes that are made from cotton blends. This wet process makes the fibers into a liquid slurry with water and other chemicals. The resulting paste is then pressed into sheets using rollers and dried to make long rolls of fabric. These rolls are then sliced into narrow widths, perforated, or cut into individual sheets. The dry weight of the finished cloths is 40 g/m2. The wipes must also be absorbent. Wipes that are of high quality can absorb between 200% to 600% of their weight in the solution span.

Formula preparation

3 Ingredients for the wipe solution are made in large batches. The formula requirements determine that the tank be filled with the first ingredient, which is often water. So as to facilitate the mixing of powders or solids, the tank can be heated during manufacturing. Mix the other ingredients until they are homogeneous.

Non-woven treatment

Once prepared, the non-woven fabric is loaded from storage rolls onto the coating machine, where the cleaning solution is applied. This process can use several methods. You can add the cleansing solution by running the fabric through a trough with the solution or spraying the formula using a series of nozzles.

Individual towelettes can also be wrapped in foil pouches. This involves putting sheets of laminated foil into an automated machine that folds them into a small pouch, heat sealing three sides, and creating an open envelope. Another conveyor line simultaneously feeds non-woven cloths into a pouch. The liquid feed mechanism includes conduits that extend through the stuffing bars to inject moisturizing liquid into towelette packets simultaneously with the stuffing.

After this operation, a second heat sealer is applied to close the pouch.

Packaging operations

The wipes are folded and stacked automatically before being placed in their final packaging. Then the stack is placed inside a plastic bag. The inner pack is then placed in an outer tub with hinged covers.

Quality Control

Every component of baby wipes has to pass stringent quality control during manufacturing. Plastic packaging must not contain mold defects that could lead to leakage or incorrect closure. Non-woven fabrics must be uniformly formed and meet strict tear-strength standards. The cleansing solution must also be tested thoroughly before it is manufactured. To ensure the product is safe for shelf storage and does not suffer any unwanted chemical reactions, development chemists must test it. To ensure mildness, they must also test the product. The Human Repeat Insult Patch Test is the most reliable way to determine mildness. This test involves the application of an ingredient or series of ingredients to human volunteers (usually on their forearms). After a time, the area is covered with patch material. Dermatologists and other clinicians then evaluate the spot. Each area that is red or irritated receives a numerical value. The average score of the panelists is used to calculate the score. If the average score is low, like 0 or 1, it means that the product is not irritating.

They are checked to make sure they meet all specifications before they are added to the batch tank. Each ingredient is weighed prior to being added to the batch. Next, the final batch is checked for basic specifications like pH, viscosity, and microbial contents.

Final words

Baby wipes are constantly evolving from a marketing standpoint. Supermarkets plan to increase their margins on diapers and baby food by promoting private-label baby products. Market trends are moving towards larger and more affordable sizes. Huggies, for example, recently launched a 160-count refill pack. Some manufacturers also offer smaller travel packages. Technically, baby wipes in the future will have milder, more effective cleansing agents as chemists create new surfactants. Future formulations will be affected by trends in fragrance and featured ingredients.

