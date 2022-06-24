Thailand Ends Mandate for Covid-19 Face Masks Nationwide

Thailand has lifted its covid-19 mandate nationwide for face masks but has advised vulnerable and infected people must still use a mask for the sake of personal and public health.

According to the government announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Friday, the decision was made due to an improved Coronavirus situation.

It is now voluntary to wear a face mask, but it is recommended to prevent infection by respiratory diseases, including the coronavirus.

Those in crowded or poorly ventilated areas are advised to continue wearing masks.

The elderly and those with underlying illnesses are who are especially vulnerable to Covid-19 and should wear face masks when staying with others to prevent infection.

To reduce transmission risk, people who have been infected with the coronavirus or who are in close contact with people who are infected are required to wear face masks.