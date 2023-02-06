A 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southeast Turkey Leaving More than 100 People Dead

(CTN News) – A strong 7.4 earthquake that slammed Turkey’s southern regions has left at least 76 people dead and 440 wounded, according to authorities.

According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday was centred in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras Province and hit around 4:17 am (0117 GMT).

The earthquake was 7 kilometres deep (4.3 miles). Following it, two earthquakes of magnitudes 6.4 and 6.5 rocked the southeasterly province of Gaziantep.

According to the governor of the Turkish province of Malatya, 420 people were hurt and at least 23 fatalities were reported. 140 structures in the province were also destroyed by the earthquake.

At least 15 people were murdered and 30 wounded in the Turkish province of Sanliurfa at the same time as at least five people were slain in Osmaniye province.

The province of Diyarbakir reported at least 6 fatalities and 79 injuries.

Additionally, Lebanon and Syria, two neighbouring nations, felt the original earthquake.

Syria has also confirmed at least 111 fatalities, official media cites the health ministry. Additionally, more than 300 individuals were reportedly hurt.

The central city of Hama and the northern city of Aleppo both had some building collapses, according to the state-run media in Syria.

Buildings in Damascus trembled, and many people fled into the streets out of terror, according to the news agency Associated Press.

On Lebanon’s casualties, there is currently no information. Residents were startled out of their beds by the earthquake, which shook the buildings for roughly 40 seconds. Many Beirut residents walked out of their houses, drove their vehicles away from the buildings, or went to the streets.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, sent a message on Twitter wishing those impacted by the original earthquake well.

The AFAD and other troops are “on alert,” he said.

He said that rescue teams were sent right away to the earthquake-affected area.

All other institutions, including the AFAD, provincial governorships, and our interior and health ministries, got to work right away.

“After the earthquake, we are also coordinating our efforts. We are hoping that by working together, we can overcome this catastrophe as quickly as possible and with the least amount of damage.”

Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister, said that six aftershocks with magnitudes greater than 6.0 were also registered on Monday.

A snowfall that is currently affecting the Middle East is scheduled to last until Thursday when the earthquake struck.

Turkey is regularly jolted by earthquakes since it is situated on top of significant fault lines.

Numerous people were injured when a 5.9 earthquake shook Turkey’s Duzce region in November. Istanbul, the biggest city in the nation, also felt the tremor.

In January 2020, a magnitude-6.8 earthquake struck Elazig, killing around 40 people.

A total of 18,000 people perished in the strong earthquakes that struck northwest Turkey in 1999.

