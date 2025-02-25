Thailand and Vietnam Strengthen Bilateral Ties with $25 Billion Trade Target

In the immediate future, Vietnam and Thailand have agreed to expand market access, facilitate trade, and work towards a bilateral trade target of US$25 billion.

This commitment was made during discussions between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa on Monday as part of the Thai minister’s official visit to Vietnam from Sunday to today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Sơn underscored the importance of the visit, which is particularly relevant as Vietnam and Thailand prepare to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2026. The visit will bolster cooperation between the two countries and their foreign ministries.

Thai Minister Sangiampongsa expressed a strong desire to strengthen the collaboration between the two foreign ministries further, stating that Vietnam remains one of Thailand’s most significant regional partners.

Both ministers welcomed the Vietnam-Thailand Enhanced Strategic Partnership, which is expanding substantively and comprehensively. This partnership is based on mutual respect, trust, and shared benefits.

They mutually consented to collaborate closely to effectively execute critical bilateral cooperation initiatives and enhance their partnership to new heights.

The two nations pledged to improve high-level exchanges, effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and deepen collaboration between their foreign ministries. This includes establishing specialized channels of communication to address shared concerns.

In addition, they consented to enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation, with a particular emphasis on the prevention of fraudulent labour trafficking and the combat of transnational and cyber crimes.

Both nations reiterated their dedication to preventing individuals or organizations from exploiting their territory to undermine the other nation.

Vietnam and Thailand Pledge to Boost Transportation and Tourism Links

The two ministers agreed to reduce trade protectionist measures, foster collaboration in emerging sectors such as the digital economy, e-commerce, and renewable energy, and fortify collaboration per Thailand’s “Three Connections” strategy. This initiative emphasizes sustainable growth strategies, business and local-level connectivity, and supply chain integration.

In addition, they committed to optimizing land and waterway transportation routes, increasing the frequency of direct flights between Vietnam and Thailand, and investigating strategies to improve tourism cooperation, such as Thailand’s “Six Countries, One Destination” initiative.

Additionally, they underscored the importance of education, agriculture, culture, and people-to-people exchanges as critical areas for enhanced collaboration.

The Thai government’s support for the establishment of Vietnam Town in Udon Thani Province and a projected Vietnam Town in Nakhon Phanom Province was applauded by Deputy PM and Minister Sơn.

He suggested that the two countries collaborate further to preserve and promote the historical sites of President Hồ Chí Minh and Vietnamese pagodas in Thailand and actively implement Thai and Vietnamese language education programs.

Furthermore, both parties promoted the establishment of partnerships and twinning relationships between provinces and cities in Thailand and Vietnam.

Vietnam and Thailand reiterated their dedication to collaborating closely in multilateral and regional forums, thereby enhancing ASEAN’s unity and centrality and prioritizing sustainable development in the Mekong subregion.

By international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), both parties underscored the significance of preserving maritime and aviation security, stability, and peace in the East Sea (internationally referred to as the South China Sea).

Deputy PM and Minister Sơn visited the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội and his wife, as well as Thai Foreign Minister Sangiampongsa and his wife, on the same day. They discussed both nations’ cultural and culinary traditions and savoured Vietnamese coffee.