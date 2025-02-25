Dubai Approves Circle’s USDC and EURC Stablecoins for Digital Asset Use

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has officially authorized Circle’s stablecoins, USD Coin(USDC) and EURC(EURC), as recognized tokens under the authority’s crypto regime. These stablecoins are the first to be approved under the regime.

As a result of this new status, companies in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) can now incorporate the two stablecoins into a variety of digital asset applications, such as remittances, treasury management, and services.

The DIFC, established in 2004, is a free economic zone and financial district that caters to corporations operating in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

The DIFC reports that the district is home to nearly 7,000 active enterprises, a 25% increase from 2023. The use and operation of recognized crypto tokens are permitted throughout the district.

Recognizing USDC and EURC as tokens has enhanced the United Arab Emirates’ regulatory clarity. In 2024, the UAE’s regulators implemented laws and licensing frameworks that have been instrumental in developing the country’s burgeoning crypto sector.

Dubai Crypto Regulations and Licensing Frameworks Drive Industry Growth

In June, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates granted a new system to oversee and license stablecoins. Dubai also revised its crypto token regulations for funds in June, enabling domestic and foreign funds to invest in digital assets.

Circle’s stablecoins may be the first to be recognized by the DFIC; however, Tether, Circle’s primary competitor, is asserting its presence in other regions of the UAE.

USDT, Tether’s stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, was officially recognized as a virtual asset in Abu Dhabi in December 2024. Tether also incorporates USDT into the UAE real estate market by partnering with Reelly Tech, a UAE real estate platform.

Circle has been producing an increasing quantity of USDC. From January 8 to February 10, the market capitalization of the widely used stablecoin increased by 23.4%, from $45.6 billion to $56.3 billion. As of February 24, USDC’s market capitalization is $57.2 billion. Nevertheless, DefiLlama reports that Tether’s USDT dominance remains at a record high of 63%.

One of the most prominent narratives of this crypto bull run has been the increase in stablecoin usage. Since December 2023, the stablecoin market cap has increased by roughly $100 billion.

