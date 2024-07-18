News

Thai Tourism Authorities Set Ambitious Revenue Growth Target for 2025

(CTN News) – Thai tourism officials have set a target of more than 7% growth in tourism revenue for next year, with various promotions and activities aimed specifically at Chinese tourists.

On July 15, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year” in a 2025 marketing plan to reinvigorate the sector and coincide with the government’s “Ignite Thailand’s Tourism” vision.

TAT aims to boost tourism earnings by at least 7.5% by 2025, highlighting its significance to the Thai economy. Over 2024, the overseas market is predicted to rise by more than 80%.

Thai Tourism Aims for 7.5% Revenue Increase in 2025

“TAT will focus our efforts on increasing demand and shaping supply to accelerate Thailand’s tourist ecosystem. TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool emphasized the importance of Thai tourism in driving the country’s wealth and economic development and establishing Thailand as a top tourist destination.

The international market is focused on generating growth in 23 potential markets worldwide, which account for more than 80% of overall foreign tourist numbers and income this year.

TAT has a tailored approach to the Chinese market, significantly contributing to the kingdom’s tourism revenue. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Chinese visitors outnumbered visitors from other markets this year, accounting for 3.5 million of 17.5 million international arrivals by the end of June, followed by Malaysian and Indian visitors.

TAT will host a “Nihao” (‘hello’ in Mandarin) Month next year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand. This will include inviting global influencers and celebrities to Thailand and executing joint promotions with partners.

Thapanee stated that the tourism agency will work with local partners to offer special bargains for Chinese passport holders. These deals aim to stimulate spending and extend the stay of Chinese tourists from major and secondary cities in China.

TAT Sets Sights on World-Class Tourism Status for Thailand

Long-haul markets in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas will prioritize improving quality tourism and increasing flight capacity and frequency. The plan attempts to establish new markets and raise awareness of tourist products and services.

Regarding the domestic market, TAT will encourage Thais to take spontaneous excursions and travel more domestically. Key magnets will include large and small events, such as local festivals, music, and sporting championships.

In addition, initiatives will be implemented to promote and increase the value of Thai soft power and inspire the subculture sector to seek out local experiences in sites across the country.

“The year 2025 will be the ‘Amazing Thailand’ grand tourism year, ushering in a more prosperous age for Thai tourism. Visitors can expect warm welcome from partners and locals who are eager to provide unforgettable tourism experiences,” Thapanee stated.

Source: Nation Thailand

By Arslan Ahmad
Arslan Ahmad is a journalist for CTN News, known for his clear and concise reporting. He covers a wide range of topics, from local events to international affairs, always with a keen eye for detail. Arslan's articles are easy to read and packed with useful information. He avoids jargon and sticks to the facts, which makes his work accessible to a broad audience. His dedication to honest reporting has earned him a loyal following among readers who appreciate straightforward, no-nonsense journalism.
