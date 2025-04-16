Wild Black Bear Stirs Panic in Phetchabun Village

A wild black bear caused chaos in a Phetchabun village after it became lost and ran straight into a crowd of locals. People scrambled to safety, with one woman nearly getting injured as the bear charged toward her.

Early in the morning, officials at Tad Mok National Park received a call from villagers in Huai Yai, Mueang Phetchabun. Around 2 a.m., residents heard dogs barking by a nearby canal. When they checked in the morning, they discovered a large black bear had entered the area.

The park chief worked with police and local authorities to search for the bear, warning people enjoying Songkran celebrations to stay indoors.

Later that afternoon, as staff tried to corner the animal, it panicked and ran right through the village. Residents ran for their lives. Fortunately, the park team managed to sedate the bear safely.

The animal, a 100-kilogram male, was unharmed by the tranquilizer and was later released into the Tabao-Huai Yai Wildlife Sanctuary, where it woke up and returned to the forest.

Officials believe the bear came from the nearby forest, which borders the village and the national park. The area is rich in wildlife but has few predators, so herbivores like bears are common. Some farmland has encroached on the forest, reducing food sources for wild animals.

The black bear likely followed its nose in search of food and ended up among the villagers. When local dogs barked and residents gathered, the startled bear ran further into the community.

Local resident Jakrapol Phutklong, 32, recalled hearing dogs barking but was too worried to investigate in the dark. In the morning, when officials arrived, he helped them find the bear hiding by the canal. As more people approached, the animal panicked and ran, but was soon caught with a tranquilizer.

Another resident, Suphee Thongjai, 64, was watching her children and grandchildren play Songkran water games. Suddenly, the village chief told everyone to turn off loudspeakers and get inside. As she started heading home, a large black bear ran at her.

She turned and ran, jumping onto a table to escape. The bear ran past her and crossed the road instead. Suphee said she had never experienced anything like this in her life and was terrified, but grateful she wasn’t hurt.

Asian Black Bear Attacks

Asian Black Bear attacks in Thailand are rare but have occurred, however, in 2017, a 36-year-old man was mauled by an Asian black bear at Wat Luang Phor Lamai temple in Phetchabun after teasing it by dangling rice into its enclosure.

The bear dragged him into the cage, attacking him for nearly a minute. Friends and monks intervened, and he survived but was seriously injured. The bear, raised at the temple, was later moved to a wildlife center. Reports suggested the bear was hungry due to insufficient food donations.

In September 2019, A one-year-old Asian black bear attacked Sukhum Hoisang in a village near Dong Yai Wildlife Reserve, injuring his arm and breaking a bone. The bear, likely separated from its mother, was found dead days later by a stream, with no signs of injury, suggesting natural causes or stress.

The Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus), also known as the moon bear or white-chested bear, is a medium-sized bear species native to Thailand and other parts of Asia. In Thailand, it is called “mi khwai” (หมีควาย), meaning “buffalo bear,” due to a distinctive V-shaped patch of fur under its neck resembling a buffalo’s marking.

