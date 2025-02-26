Thai Racer Makes History as Thailand’s First MotoGP Rider

In Buriram, Thailand, Somkiat Chantra is on the brink of making history as the first MotoGP rider from Thailand this week, all in front of his home supporters. His beaming smile is barely contained.

The 26-year-old will make his MotoGP début at the season-opening Thai MotoGP race in Buriram on Sunday, becoming the first rider from the country to compete in the premier class.

Somkiat expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s amazing, it’s like a dream come true.” He conceded that he was apprehensive about riding in front of a passionate home audience, which begins with practice on Friday.

“I cannot fathom the pressure that would be present in Buriram during the initial race,” he stated. Somkiat affectionately referred to as “Kong” in Thailand, will be paired with Johann Zarco, a French rider, for Honda-LCR.

Zarco expressed his eagerness to assist Somkiat in acclimating to his debut season. Zarco, the oldest cyclist on the grid this season at 34, stated to AFP, “I am gaining an understanding of him; he is quite intriguing. You can sense his enthusiasm.”

“I am overjoyed when I am able to provide him with a few suggestions and observe how quickly he implements them.” The significant transition from Moto2 that Somkiat must undergo to compete at the highest level was demonstrated during official testing in Malaysia and Thailand earlier this month.

His highest session placement was 17th, and his lap times were among the slowest at the two circuits. However, following his final run in Buriram, he expressed his satisfaction with his bike at “99 percent.”

At nine, Somkiat enrolled in Honda’s special pathway for young Asian talent. In the MotoGP, the team selected him to replace Takaaki Nakagami, who had been without a podium for seven years.

In the second-tier Moto2, the Thai rider has only achieved two victories in six years of racing Hondas. He spent most of the previous season contending in the midfield, ultimately finishing 12th in the standings. Nevertheless, he remains relatively unproven.

Thailand’s Passion for Motorcycle Racing on Full Display at MotoGP

However, he concluded 2024 with a bang, earning two podium finishes in his final two races. In addition to the Thai, Moto2 champion Ai Ogura of Japan, 24, and Spanish 19-year-old Fermin Aldeguer, who finished fifth in the standings, are also beginning their first MotoGP seasons. They will compete for the Rookie of the Year award.

In a sport where MotoGP teams prioritize the development of younger riders to establish themselves in the lower categories, Somkiat is perceived as an aged novice. However, Zarco also made his debut at 26, even though the Frenchman had already won two consecutive Moto2 world championships by then.

Lucio Cecchinello, the team manager of Honda-LCR, expressed his satisfaction with his 2025 pairing and his conviction that Somkiat can perform at the highest level.

“I consistently endorse this type of scenario; I am particularly fond of having both a young and experienced rider.” “You can be confident that an experienced rider will produce the desired outcome.”

“You are preparing for the future by working with the rookie.” It is an excellent equilibrium; both of them are a successful combination. Somkiat is the second rider from Southeast Asia to reach MotoGP, following Malaysia’s Hafizh Syahrin, who competed for Monster Yamaha in 2018 and Red Bull KTM in 2019.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, the CEO of Dorna Sports, the company that holds the MotoGP rights, has stated that this is an anomaly in a region that is a significant hub for motorcycle manufacturing and where motorcycle racing is extremely popular.

In Thailand, millions of people are characterized by a passion for two-wheelers, with millions operating some form of motorcycle. This week, they will seize the opportunity to support one of their own as they face off against renowned fighters like Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez for the first time.