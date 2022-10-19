Thai Cabinet Approves 6.6 Billion Baht For 2 New Bridges in the South Thailand

(CTN News) – The Thai cabinet approved 6.6 billion baht on Tuesday for constructing two bridges, one over Songkhla Lake.

which enables the Krasae Sin district to connect with the Khao Chaison district of Phatthalung, and one which connects the islands of Lanta and Lanta Noi in the Andaman Sea, in the southern province of Krabi.

Upon completion, the first project will reduce the travel distance to 7km from 80km and the travel time from two hours to 15 minutes.

A loan of 70% of the project’s cost will be secured from the World Bank under the public debt management plan, and 30% will be government funded. The construction should start in 2023 and finish in three years.

There will be new logistics and tourism routes for southern provinces, linking Songkhla, Phatthalung, and Trang.

It’ll help promote tourism around Songkhla Lake and neighbouring provinces and ease traffic flow on the highway.

However, the Thai Cabinet has made clear that an environmental impact assessment must be conducted first so the bridge project doesn’t negatively impact the fish conservation zone, which is only about six kilometres away.

A government source says the World Bank, the proposed loan source, is concerned about potential impacts on the zone.

There will be a 1.92km bridge connecting Lanta and Lanta Noi islands. About 1.8 billion baht is expected to be spent, and construction will start next year.

The only way to get between Lanta and Lanta Noi is by ferry right now.

Even though Lanta Noi Island is only 1.53km from the mainland, it can take 1-2 hours to get there because the ferries are small. The ferry service is also affected by high and low tides.

