Teachers Science Experiment Leaves 4 Students with Facial Burns

During a classroom experiment that went wrong, a teacher’s science experiment caused burns to several students in Northeastern Thailand’s Petchabun Province. Four students suffered facial burns when the experiment exploded.

According to the Petchabun online news Facebook page, the experiment involved engine oil accidentally mixed with gasoline. It took place on Tuesday at Na Chaliang Pittayakom School in Nong Phai district.

Mr Lerkchai, the teacher in charge of the experiment, said he used engine oil on a typical DIY stove and that engine oil usually does not catch fire. He suspected the oil container had previously been used to store flammable fuel.

Four students who were standing near the activity sustained facial and body burns. According to online media, they were rushed to Nong Phai Hospital for treatment before being released because their injuries were minor.

The incident was shared online, and many netizens left comments wishing the boys a speedy recovery. Several other students commented beneath the post during the experiment, stating that it was an accident and not the teacher’s fault.

Supitchaya Lekdaeng, the school director, later explained that the incident occurred during a science class for Grade 8 students. The teacher immediately helped the injured students and notified their parents. He later visited them to check on their recovery.

The school has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and emphasized the importance of following safety protocols during experiments to avoid future incidents.

