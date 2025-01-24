News

PM2.5 Pollution Hits Bangkok for Fourth Consecutive Day, Affects Air Quality in Key Districts

Salman Ahmad
Salman Ahmad - Freelance Journalist
PM2.5 Pollution Hits Bangkok for Fourth Consecutive Day, Affects Air Quality in Key Districts
PM2.5 Pollution Hits Bangkok for Fourth Consecutive Day, Affects Air Quality in Key Districts

PM2.5 pollution continues to cover the Thai capital for the fourth consecutive day, especially affecting Nong Khaem, Bang Khun Thian, and Phasi Charoen.

The Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that the air quality in all areas of the Bangkok metropolitan area fell below the safety standard on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, the centre reported that the city’s average PM2.5 levels were 71 micrograms per cubic meter (mcg), significantly higher than the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg for a three-hour average (5 a.m. to 7 a.m.) for the fourth day in a row.

PM2.5 consists of dust particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, which are linked to chronic conditions like heart disease and respiratory problems when exposure is prolonged.

Traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and the burning of harvest residues are among the primary sources of PM2.5.

The five districts with the highest PM2.5 levels are Nong Khaem (96.6 mcg), Bang Khun Thian (85.9 mcg), Phasi Charoen (83.4 mcg), Thawi Watthana (83.3 mcg), and Nong Chok (81.4 mcg).

The Impact of PM2.5 Pollution on Public Health in Bangkok: A Growing Issue

The centre advised Bangkok residents to wear facemasks, limit outdoor activities, and work from home whenever feasible.

The centre advises that anyone with persistent cough, eye irritation, or trouble breathing should see a doctor.

The AirBKK app, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, and the BMA’s Environment Department Facebook page provide daily air quality monitoring.

Rocket Media Lab released its findings on the average air quality of Bangkok in 2024 on Thursday. The study revealed that the Thai capital experienced only 43 “good air quality days” last year, during which the air pollution score was below 50 on the World Air Quality Index.

In the previous year, Bangkokians experienced 252 days of “moderate air quality” (score of 51-100), 61 days of air that “affected the health of vulnerable groups” (score of 101-150), and eight days of air quality that “affected the public’s health” (score of 151-200).

According to Rocket Media Lab, the level of air pollution in Bangkok last year was equivalent to consuming 1,297.14 cigarettes.

You Might Also Like

US Intelligence Claims Iran is attempting to Damage Trump’s Presidential Campaign

TAT Hosts Amazing Beach Life Festival in Phang Nga from 26-28 July 2024

Oil Workers Protest Unpaid Wages at Thai Oil Refinery in Chon Buri

AI Face Swapping and Character Creation: A New Frontier in Digital Creativity

Thailand to Implement Digital TM6 Immigration Form

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySalman Ahmad
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Salman Ahmad is known for his significant contributions to esteemed publications like the Times of India and the Express Tribune. Salman has carved a niche as a freelance journalist, combining thorough research with engaging reporting.
Previous Article Students, science experiment Teachers Science Experiment Leaves 4 Students with Facial Burns
Next Article Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order to End Birthright Citizenship in the US Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Executive Order to End Birthright Citizenship in the US

Trending News

Japan TV Star Masahiro Nakai Quits Amid Sex Scandal
Japan TV Star Masahiro Nakai Quits Amid Sex Scandal
News Asia
Singha Park Chiang Rai International Balloon Fiesta
Same-Sex Couples Set to Wed at Chiang Rai Balloon Fiesta 2025
Lifestyles
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order to End Birthright Citizenship in the US
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Executive Order to End Birthright Citizenship in the US
World News
Students, science experiment
Teachers Science Experiment Leaves 4 Students with Facial Burns
News

u7buy

Download Our App