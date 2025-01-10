Thai Students Develop RevisionSuccess AI-Powered Education Platform

Thai students have developed an innovative AI-powered platform, RevisionSuccess, to make education more accessible and engaging.

Designed by a youth-led team and based in Thailand, the platform leverages artiﬁcial intelligence to instantly turn classroom ﬁles and lecture recordings into quizzes and ﬂashcards.

Since its launch, RevisionSuccess has empowered over 700+ educators through professional development workshops and reached 1,000+ active users who have created over 3,000+ study materials. With a mission to bridge gaps in learning and improve study efﬁciency, this initiative is transforming how students and educators engage with educational resources.

The platform’s success has been showcased through impactful workshops across Thailand, including at Google Thailand Headquarters, and collaborations with schools and student-led organizations.

RevisionSuccess has also gained recognition in leading media outlets like the Bangkok Post for its innovative approach and youth-driven leadership. Despite its origins in Thailand, the platform serves a global audience, aiming to address challenges such as ﬁnancial barriers, poor study habits, and procrastination through AI-driven solutions.

For more information, visit https://revisionsuccess.com .

