The IMF Expresses Satisfaction With The Budget For 2024-25

(CTN News) – According to a report that was published by Express News, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed its satisfaction with the budget that the government has proposed for the fiscal year that will succeed the one that is currently in effect.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reportedly advocated doing away with all of the tax exemptions that were included in the budget, as stated by a number of different sources.

In one of the ideas that has been put forward, it has been suggested that tax exemptions that are greater than three trillion rupees should be eliminated. It is planned that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will increase the number of enforcement actions that it takes in order to broaden the scope of the tax system’s application.

Taxes that are greater than Rs3.8 trillion are expected to bring in money for the government during the upcoming fiscal year, according to projections.

An immediate decision is likely to be made about the implementation of the new programme, and it is anticipated that the government will sign a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in either June or July. Both of these events are expected to take place quite soon.

Both of these IMF events are expected to happen soon.

It has been demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the income tax that is levied on the salaried class be brought into conformity with the standards that are established internationally. In compliance with the requirements of the International Monetary Fund, this has been completed.

The plan that was made by the international lender is going to be implemented in a manner that would involve the utilisation of technology in order to combat tax evasion. Individuals who make use of energy will be required to pay the complete cost of production, and there will be restrictions placed on the amount of money that may be received through energy subsidies.

A number of sources have indicated that the privatisation of state-owned electricity firms and the deregulation of the power industry are both anticipated to take place during the upcoming fiscal year. Both of these events are anticipated to take place.

There are plans in place for both of these events to take place. The performance of government enterprises will be brought to a level that is comparable to that of government companies in Arab countries that are favourable to the United States.

IMF will accomplish this through a determined effort.

Additional information that has been provided by sources shows that political parties will not politicise the programme that is being implemented by the International Monetary Fund, and that provincial governments will stick to the new programming plan in its totality. This information was provided by sources.

As part of the changes that were being negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the nation was searching for ways to increase its income in order to alleviate the fiscal imbalance that it was facing. This was done during the course of the negotiations.

In an effort to prevent the economy of the country from defaulting on its debt, the global lender and the government are presently in the process of discussing the potential of the country receiving a loan of between $6 billion and $8 billion. This is being done in an effort to prevent the countries from defaulting on their debt.

Compared to other economies in the region, the rate of expansion that the country’s economy is experiencing is the slowest.

SEE ALSO:

Chinese Electric Vehicle May Face Higher EU Tariffs Amid Industry Concerns