Southwest Airlines And Its Pilots’ Union Are Nearing a Tentative Labor Agreement

(CTN News) – Southwest Airlines and its pilots’ union are nearing the end of their negotiations for a new contract that would result in higher pay for the airline’s 11,000 pilots.

The discussions have been contentious, but the two parties have agreed on pay, retirement, and other issues. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association has informed its members that they are currently working on an implementation schedule.

Meanwhile, other airlines such as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines have already reached multibillion-dollar labor agreements with their pilots this year, following the Covid pandemic’s disruption of contract talks.

If the Southwest Airlines pilots’ union board approves a preliminary agreement in the upcoming weeks, it will subsequently be presented to the pilots for a ratification vote.

Details of the deal were not disclosed by the union and the airline.

According to a spokesperson from the airline, Southwest Airlines and the union are diligently working towards finalizing the remaining few matters.

airline remains dedicated to reaching an agreement that provides fair compensation to our pilots and positions them competitively within the industry.

Southwest Airlines has recently come to a preliminary agreement with its flight attendants’ union, resulting in a significant 36% pay increase for cabin crew members.

This agreement marks the end of a period of intense negotiations between the company and the union, during which the possibility of a strike was being considered, although strikes are highly uncommon in the airline industry.

Furthermore, this labor deal adds to the growing list of major agreements reached this year, such as those between Hollywood writers, actors, and studios, as well as between automakers and the United Auto Workers union, all of which followed strikes.

What is Southwest Airlines known for?

Southwest® is known for our legendary Hospitality and world-famous Culture where People come first. This philosophy has defined us from day one as a reflection of the life and Leadership of our President Emeritus Colleen Barrett, the original architect of Southwest’s Culture.

SEE ALSO:

Inflation Was 29.2% For The Month Of November