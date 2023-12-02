Connect with us

News

Southwest Airlines And Its Pilots' Union Are Nearing a Tentative Labor Agreement
Advertisement

News Crime Regional News

Police Seizes 2 Tons of Crystal Meth Destine for Philippines and Australia

News Regional News

Facebook Video of Chinese Influencer Wearing Thai Police Uniform Sparks Anger

News

Nokia Stock Hits 3-Year Low After Losing AT&T Contract To Ericsson.

News Tourism

Tour Operators in Pattaya, Thailand Angered Over German Documentary

News

Hamas Accuses UK Of Aiding Israel By Overseeing Gaza From Above.

News

Economists Predict US Inflation Drop To Prevent Recession.

News

Gold Prices Reach Record Highs Of $2,100, Analysts Say

News

Bitcoin Price Rises Above $42,000 On Rate Cut Bets

News News Asia

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Catholic Mass Bombing in the Philippines

News

Singapore's Hillhaven Horizons: Embracing a Bright Tomorrow

News

Thailand's Songkran Festival to Become a Month Long Event in 2024

News Southern Thailand

Frenchman, 20 Falls to his Death in Koh Samui, Thailand

News

Israel Targets Gaza To Protect The Welfare Of Its Civilian Populace.

News

Weekly Summary: Dollar To PKR Exchange Rate Shows Mixed Trends.

News News Asia

Bomb Blast at Catholic Mass in the Philippines Kills 4, Injures 7

News Health

Thailand's Lawmakers to Tighten Loopholes Over Cannabis Use

News World News

Radicalized Islamist Kills German Tourist and Injures 2 Others in Paris

Crime News Regional News

Unscrupulous Call Centre Gangs Targeting the Elderly in Thailand

News News Asia

Myanmar's Military Government May Be Headed for Collapse

News

Southwest Airlines And Its Pilots’ Union Are Nearing a Tentative Labor Agreement

Published

4 days ago

on

Southwest Airlines And Its Pilots' Union Are Nearing a Tentative Labor Agreement

(CTN News) – Southwest Airlines and its pilots’ union are nearing the end of their negotiations for a new contract that would result in higher pay for the airline’s 11,000 pilots.

The discussions have been contentious, but the two parties have agreed on pay, retirement, and other issues. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association has informed its members that they are currently working on an implementation schedule.

Meanwhile, other airlines such as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines have already reached multibillion-dollar labor agreements with their pilots this year, following the Covid pandemic’s disruption of contract talks.

If the Southwest Airlines pilots’ union board approves a preliminary agreement in the upcoming weeks, it will subsequently be presented to the pilots for a ratification vote.

Details of the deal were not disclosed by the union and the airline.

According to a spokesperson from the airline, Southwest Airlines and the union are diligently working towards finalizing the remaining few matters.

airline remains dedicated to reaching an agreement that provides fair compensation to our pilots and positions them competitively within the industry.

Southwest Airlines has recently come to a preliminary agreement with its flight attendants’ union, resulting in a significant 36% pay increase for cabin crew members.

This agreement marks the end of a period of intense negotiations between the company and the union, during which the possibility of a strike was being considered, although strikes are highly uncommon in the airline industry.

Furthermore, this labor deal adds to the growing list of major agreements reached this year, such as those between Hollywood writers, actors, and studios, as well as between automakers and the United Auto Workers union, all of which followed strikes.

What is Southwest Airlines known for?

Southwest® is known for our legendary Hospitality and world-famous Culture where People come first. This philosophy has defined us from day one as a reflection of the life and Leadership of our President Emeritus Colleen Barrett, the original architect of Southwest’s Culture.

SEE ALSO:

Inflation Was 29.2% For The Month Of November

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Hit New Peak In 2023: Key Reasons

Russia’s Supreme Court Declares LGBT Group an Extremist Organization

 

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomm and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs