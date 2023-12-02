Connect with us

News

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Hit New Peak In 2023: Key Reasons
Advertisement

News Regional News

Passenger Bus Crashes in Western Thailand Killing 14, Injuring 20 [VIDEO]

News Crime Regional News

Police Seizes 2 Tons of Crystal Meth Destine for Philippines and Australia

News Regional News

Facebook Video of Chinese Influencer Wearing Thai Police Uniform Sparks Anger

News

Nokia Stock Hits 3-Year Low After Losing AT&T Contract To Ericsson.

News Tourism

Tour Operators in Pattaya, Thailand Angered Over German Documentary

News

Hamas Accuses UK Of Aiding Israel By Overseeing Gaza From Above.

News

Economists Predict US Inflation Drop To Prevent Recession.

News

Gold Prices Reach Record Highs Of $2,100, Analysts Say

News

Bitcoin Price Rises Above $42,000 On Rate Cut Bets

News News Asia

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Catholic Mass Bombing in the Philippines

News

Singapore's Hillhaven Horizons: Embracing a Bright Tomorrow

News

Thailand's Songkran Festival to Become a Month Long Event in 2024

News Southern Thailand

Frenchman, 20 Falls to his Death in Koh Samui, Thailand

News

Israel Targets Gaza To Protect The Welfare Of Its Civilian Populace.

News

Weekly Summary: Dollar To PKR Exchange Rate Shows Mixed Trends.

News News Asia

Bomb Blast at Catholic Mass in the Philippines Kills 4, Injures 7

News Health

Thailand's Lawmakers to Tighten Loopholes Over Cannabis Use

News World News

Radicalized Islamist Kills German Tourist and Injures 2 Others in Paris

Crime News Regional News

Unscrupulous Call Centre Gangs Targeting the Elderly in Thailand

News

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Hit New Peak In 2023: Key Reasons

Published

4 days ago

on

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Hit New Peak In 2023: Key Reasons

(CTN News) – Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced a substantial surge in price, reaching its highest level in 18 months at $38,707, indicating a 2.5% increase.

This notable rise in value can be attributed to several important factors, including the optimistic sentiment of influential investors and the changing economic environment.

The arrival of institutional demand is imminent.

Bitcoin, the leading digital currency, has experienced a remarkable surge of over 130% since the beginning of the year. Mike Novogratz, a well-known billionaire and avid supporter of cryptocurrencies, maintains a positive outlook on Bitcoin’s future.

He attributes this optimism to the potential approval of a spot ETF, which he believes could serve as a major catalyst for further growth.

Novogratz suggests that if influential financial institutions such as BlackRock and Fidelity embrace, its value could skyrocket even higher.

This sentiment is widely shared within the crypto community, as many view institutional adoption as a pivotal milestone towards Bitcoin’s widespread acceptance.

Economic forces in action.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of by mainstream financial institutions and corporations has also played a role in its rise. Companies like Tesla and Square have invested in Bitcoin, while major banks like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have started offering -related services to their clients.

This legitimization as a viable investment option has attracted more investors, further driving up its price.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital payments and online transactions, which has also benefited Bitcoin.

As more people turn to digital currencies for their financial transactions, the demand for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has increased.

However, it is important to note that the volatile nature means that its price can fluctuate rapidly and unpredictably. While some experts predict that could reach $100,000 or even $1 million in the future, others caution that it could also experience a significant crash.

As with any investment, it is important to do your own research and exercise caution before investing in Bitcoin.

SEE ALSO:

Russia’s Supreme Court Declares LGBT Group an Extremist Organization

17 Thai Captives Kidnapped By Hamas Terrorists Return to Thailand

Special Council Orders X Formerly Twitter to Turn Over All Trump Info

 

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomm and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs