Songkran Water Fights Rejected for Bangkok’s Famous Khaosan Road

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has rejected a request from businesses on Bangkok’s famous Khaosan Road to allow water splashing. He said there are other ways to celebrate the Songkran holiday which have been allowed.

According to Anutin Charnvirakul, the Public Health Minister, it remains crucial for Songkran revelers to minimize their exposure to the COVID-19 virus through close contact.

Even so, he acknowledged that it would be difficult to make sure people are not too close together when they gather at a specific place.

As Thailand is moving toward declaring the COVID-19 Coronavirus an endemic disease tentatively by July, the minister asked businesses in the Khaosan area to be patient and to wait another year before water splashing resumes.

He said it is not just a reduction in infections that is necessary to label the COVID-19 Coronavirus as endemic. Low rates of death, severe symptoms, and health service readiness are also critical factors.

Safety measures prior to Songkran

To ensure the public’s safety during the Songkran festival, he advised officials to begin practicing safety measures to ensure they are familiar with them for the festival.

Earlier this month, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) relaxed restrictions on Songkran celebrations, which included the traditional water-pouring ceremony and processions.

Later, the culture ministry clarified that public water splashing and parties, such as those on Khaosan Road, are still prohibited.

In addition, the minister of health confirmed that there is sufficient Favipiravir antiviral medicine for distribution to hospitals for symptomatic COVID-19 patients, despite the Rural Doctor Society complaining about a widespread shortage.

According to him, each province has a provincial health office responsible for distributing Favipiravir to hospitals, and the medicine is produced locally and imported by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization.

According to the Department of Disease Control, about 50% of those infected but without symptoms do not need Favipiravir. However, those with mild symptoms, representing 25% of the infected, may also be treated with other treatments that suit their symptoms.

The department states, only 25 percent of infected people require Favipiravir, which is readily available.

Since late February, Thailand has had more than 20,000 COVID-19 infections per day.

It’s estimated, however, that the number is much higher, with a sizeable group of more than 20,000 people testing positive on rapid antigen tests every day and requiring confirmation by RT-PCR tests.