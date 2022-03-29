Online Lottery Company Raided by Police for Selling Overpriced Lottery Tickets

On Monday, Police searched the premises of the Online Lottery Company in Bangkok’s Watthana district as part of an investigation into the accumulation of lottery tickets for overpriced resale.

Government Lottery officials, as well as the police, searched the online letter company’s offices at SSP Tower 1 building on Sukhumvit 63 Road in Bangkok.

A vice minister from the Prime Minister’s Office, Seksakol Attawong, accompanied them.

He said the Online lottery company purchased lottery tickets from small vendors who had quotas with the Government Lottery Office. They then resold them for more than the set price of the lottery commission.

A similar search was conducted on Friday at the premises of another government lottery middleman company, Mungkornfa, in Nonthaburi and Loei provinces.

Mr. Seksakol said that officials were taking action against the practice.

The lottery would impose disciplinary action on about 4,000 small-quota sellers. According to him, some of them would be treated as witnesses.

It was reported that millions of government lottery tickets were found on the Online Lottery Company’s premises. The tickets were being resold via an app and a website for at least 95 to100 baht apiece, well above the official retail price of 80 baht.

There were more than 100 million baht worth of transactions per lottery draw shown in the records. According to authorities, the lottery ticket vendors would lose their quotas with the Government Lottery Office.

Furthermore, police were unsure if the company sold the same lottery tickets to more than one buyer. All the lottery tickets were seized.

There have been no charges filed so far. Small ticket vendors are being prohibited from selling their tickets to middlemen, who resell them for high prices, according to officials.

