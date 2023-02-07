Police in Thailand Hunt for Rare Lamborghini Liberty Walk Aventador V2

Police in Thailand were looking for a rare model of a Lamborghini supercar owned by the fugitive alleged owner of online gambling website macau888, after impounding two other luxury vehicles on Monday,

The Lamborghini Mad Bull Liberty Walk Aventador V2 is said to be one of only 50 in the world and is worth 40 million baht. It is Thailand’s only one.

Police searched three locations on Monday, two in Bangkok and one in Nakhon Ratchasima, for assets believed linked to Chaiwat Kachornboonthaworn, alias Benz Demon, the alleged host of the online gambling website, according to Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan, deputy commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

Police impounded two sports utility vehicles at Phahana Group Co in Saphan Sung district: a grey Mercedes-AMG G63 owned by Kittipong Kachornboonthaworn and a Mercedes-Benz G400 owned by Isara Kutchaikul.

Mr Kittipong is Mr Chaiwat’s younger brother. Mr Isara, like Mr Chaiwat, is wanted for questioning in connection with the online gambling case. Mr. Isara left the country for Dubai.

The Lamborghini Mad Bull Liberty Walk Aventador V2 was not found at a luxury car showroom on Pattanakarn Road, where police expected to find it.

Lamborghini Aventador Liberty Walk V.2 Limited Edition

The third location looked for was a car repair shop in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Mr Chaiwat was found with his Nissan R32, which he used for racing last year, and a pink Nissan Cefiro car, which he reportedly used for racing practice.

According to Pol Maj Gen Wiwat, police are now looking for Mr Chaiwat’s Lamborghini Mad Bull Liberty Walk Aventador V2. It was Thailand’s only one and the seventh of 50 made worldwide. It was worth around 40 million baht, including accessories, according to Pol Maj Gen Wiwat.

After TV actress Arisara “Due” Thongborisut blew the whistle on the online macau888 gambling network in mid-January, he said, suspects’ luxury cars were hidden in Greater Bangkok locations. Mr Chaiwat is her ex-boyfriend who fled to Hong Kong to avoid arrest.

Police had arrest warrants out for 13 key suspects, seven of whom had been apprehended. Mr Chaiwat was one of the fugitives and the elder brother of an Immigration Bureau deputy inspector, according to Pol Maj Gen Wiwat.