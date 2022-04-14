Shirley Spork, Golfer and LPGA Founder, Dies at 94

(CTN News) – Shirley Spork, one of the 13 women who founded the LPGA, died Tuesday in Palm Springs, Calif., the LPGA Tour announced. She was 94.

In 1950, Shirley Spork was teaching at a Detroit public school when he became a professional golfer. Along with Babe Didrikson Zaharias and Patty Berg, she signed the original charter of the LPGA that year. She is the only surviving founder.

Women were granted access to the professional golf circuit after the Women’s Professional Golf Association folded in 1949.

Must Read: Guinness World Records: Champions League ‘The Greatest Sports Competition In History

Shirley Spork finished second at the 1962 LPGA Championship. She is also credited with persuading the LPGA to establish its Teaching and Club Pro Division.

Last month, the LPGA announced that eight of its founding members not already in the Hall of Fame – a list that includes Spork – will be inducted this year in the Honorary Category.

It is the highest honor in our profession to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, so I’ve climbed the whole ladder to reach the top,” Spork said in a news release last month.

Shirley Spork Hall of Fame

Shirley Spork learned at the Chevron Championship two weeks prior to her death that she would be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame alongside the remaining eight organization founders yet to be admitted.

Shirley Spork told the LPGA that becoming a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame was the highest honor in his profession.

“I’ve climbed the ladder all the way up to the top. I hope I can enjoy it for a few more years to come.”

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Shirley Spork’s legacy.

The LPGA founder Shirley Spork’s trailblazing spirit would not have led the game to where it is today, the US Golf Association tweeted Tuesday.

“Her leadership, friendship, and love of golf will be greatly missed.”

Related CTN News: